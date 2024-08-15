ADHD & Autism
Research, practical tips, and technologies in the neurodiversity space, with a particular focus on ADHD and the autism spectrum.
Latest News
-
Awakening sleeping stem cells a potential treatment for brain disordersAugust 15, 2024Researchers have figured out how to wake up dormant stem cells in the brain that have the ability to grow into new cells. It opens the door to developing new therapies for neurodevelopmental disorders like autism, learning disabilities, and cerebral palsy.
-
Autism in boys linked to common plastic exposure in the wombAugust 08, 2024Prenatal exposure to higher levels of bisphenol A, a plastic chemical known to leach into our foods and drinks, has been linked to autism spectrum disorder in boys, according to a new study that also identified the biological mechanism underlying this link.
-
'Night owls' have 13.5% better brain function than early risersJuly 12, 2024'Night owls' get a bit of a rough time of it, with staying up late linked to a host of poor health outcomes. And, in a world where work hours favor early risers, late-night folk can feel a little out of step with society. Well, we have some good news.
-
Autism linked to specific gut bugs, promising quick, accurate diagnosisJuly 09, 2024Autism spectrum disorder is associated with distinct changes to the composition and functioning of a wide range of gut microorganisms, according to a new study. The findings pave the way for developing an accurate diagnostic test for the condition.
-
ADHD robot coach works where apps and screens failJune 24, 2024Adults with attention-deficit/hyperactive disorder will know that it presents challenges that impact many aspects of daily life, including missed deadlines and forgotten appointments. This executive-function desktop friend is here to help.
-
Autism added to growing list of things we’ve inherited from NeanderthalsJune 23, 2024Since Neanderthals' whole genome was sequenced, there’s been growing interest in how their genetics influences our health. New research has found that genetic variations derived from our ancient relatives are associated with an increased susceptibility to autism.
-
ADHD medications deliver surprise bonus benefitsMarch 20, 2024Living with ADHD is a complex experience, but one that's made more manageable with the right medication. What's of particular interest to researchers is how these drugs are positively impacting other mental health issues such as anxiety and depression.
-
ADHD linked to evolutionary success in ancient humansFebruary 20, 2024Could ADHD have evolved in human populations to enhance a tribe's chances of successful foraging? A new study put this novel hypothesis to the test, recruiting several hundred people to play a specially made game measuring their foraging skills.
-
ADHD affects connectivity across the whole brain, study confirmsJanuary 31, 2024Using the neuroimaging data of nearly 12,000 participants, researchers have confirmed there is a critical need for taking a ‘whole brain approach’ when diagnosing, researching and treating attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
-
AI-screened eye pics diagnose childhood autism with 100% accuracyDecember 17, 2023Researchers have used AI to screen photographs of children’s retinas to diagnose autism with 100% accuracy. The findings suggest AI is a viable screening tool for early diagnosis, especially when access to a specialist child psychiatrist is limited.
-
In a first, human study shows how dopamine teaches our brain new tricksDecember 04, 2023A groundbreaking study has mapped dopamine, deep inside the brain, in real time. Surprising researchers, the "pleasure neurotransmitter" is more complex than earlier thought, shaping our brain to make better decisions based on prior experience.
-
Kids’ visits to healthcare services may be an ADHD early warning signOctober 31, 2023A study has found that the frequency by which children and young people attend healthcare services – for a wide range of complaints – may be a sign of undiagnosed ADHD, highlighting the need to look for signs other than the condition's core symptoms.
-
How inflammation in early childhood can lead to autism and schizophreniaOctober 12, 2023New research has for the first time shown how inflammation in early childhood can affect brain development, triggering epigenetic changes in brain regions linked to higher cognitive functions, and play a role in a variety of neuropsychiatric disorders.
-
Sleep disorder drug shown to be effective in treating adult ADHDOctober 09, 2023A drug that treats excessive daytime sleepiness and obstructive sleep apnea could be repurposed to relieve debilitating symptoms of attention deficit hyperactive disorder, without the serious health risks that stimulants may hold for older adults.
-
More evidence connecting BPA exposure to ADHD and autismOctober 01, 2023For the first time, scientists have identified a biochemical mechanism linking attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder with common but problematic compound Bisphenol A (BPA), which can leach into food and drink from packaging.
Load More