What follows isn't a description of a specific sixth-generation fighter, but more of a composite image that leans on the general side. Bear in mind that in real life these aircraft are being built by different countries pursuing different paths for armed forces that have different needs and little liking for one-size-fits-all joint programs that have proven less than completely successful. Also, the final fighters may come in many variants. Some may be land based, others carrier based, some may be VSTOL, some may be multi-role, while others may be specialists like interceptors. So what follows is seen through a crystal ball that's a bit low resolution.