Tablefarm indoor herb garden takes the hassle out raising fresh greens

Most home chefs love the idea of having fresh greens to pick from, but keeping the plants healthy isn’t always a straightforward affair. The tablefarm is a smart garden for indoors that is built to take the hassle out of nurturing small vegetables and herbs, by automatically supplying them with all the water and light that they need.

The tablefarm is a tiny garden designed to raise and harvest microgreens, which are herbs and vegetables picked soon after germination, just after they sprout their first leaves. The density of nutrients in these small plants is as much as 260 times greater than that of fully grown plants, meaning that small handfuls sprinkled on a soup or pasta can pack quite a punch when it comes to a healthy diet.

It all starts with tablefarm’s seed pads, which are placed on the soil-free growing bed and consist of a thick hydroponic substrate and thin tissue layer that promote ideal spacing and water uptake. These can be sprinkled with radish, amaranthus, cilantro, cabbage, watercress or kale seeds, and tablefarm’s creators say more options are on the way.

Once planted, the seeds draw on a passive watering system beneath the seed pads that only needs to be refilled once per week. With tablefarm plugged in and switched on, an overhead LED with a built in dimmer mimics daylight to provide the seeds with the optimal conditions for growth.

This should bring the microgreens to harvest every seven to 10 days, which can then be cut and added to dishes to add flavor, freshness and nutrition. The empty tablefarm can then be replenished with new seeds which arrive at the door once a month via a subscription service, with each set of three priced at US$15.

The tablefarm is available in metallic black, beige, rose and mint finishes.

