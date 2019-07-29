Since it began its sky survey in July 2018, TESS has used its four large cameras to scan 24 by 96 degree sections of the sky for periods of 27 days. This allows it to seek out three consecutive dips in the brightness of nearby stars that would suggest that they might have planets circling, Data from these stars is forwarded to ground stations for more detailed studies to confirm whether the cause is actually a planet passing in front of the star.