We find this a little puzzling, having laid our own eyes on Lightning's land speed record trophy from Bonneville Speed Week in 2011, when what became known as the LS-218 hit 351 km/h (218 mph) on the way to a 347.5-km/h (215.96-mph) two-way record. (You can see it at the bottom of this gallery). Perhaps that bike weighed more than 300 kg, or wasn't defined as partially streamlined, or simply didn't enter that category.