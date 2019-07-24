The system is officially known as ZTF J1539+5027, located about 8,000 light-years away in the constellation Boötes. It's made up of two white dwarfs – small, hot cores that remain after stars go supernova – locked in a deadly dance. Orbiting each other in as little as seven minutes, it's one of the fastest spinning pairs ever found, and they're extremely close together – about a fifth of the distance between the Earth and the Moon. Because of that proximity and the intense gravity involved, one of the stars is beginning to absorb the other.