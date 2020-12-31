11 Images
3D printed concrete bridge
Striatus is held together with compression, needing no steel reinforcement or mortar (NAARO)
The structure will be on display in Venice until November, 2021 (NAARO)
The bridge is a collaboration between ETH Zurich and Zaha Hadid Architects’ Computation and Design Group (NAARO)
The structure has been named Striatus (NAARO)
The bridge can be easily disassembled and moved to a different location (NAARO)
The structure is part of the Venice Architecture Biennale (NAARO)
“Striatus stands on the shoulders of giants," says one of its designers (NAARO)
The bridge "revives ancestral techniques of the past" (NAARO)
The blocks utilize a novel type of concrete ink produced by a company called Holcim (NAARO)
The structure is on display until the end of the year (NAARO)
3D printing the concrete blocks (In3D)
