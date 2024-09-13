AI & Humanoids
Artificial Intelligence may prove to be a more significant milestone than the harnessing of fire, or the invention of the wheel. It's the fastest-evolving technology the world has ever seen, with the potential to completely upend white-collar jobs through language models and software agents – as well as blue-collar jobs through a rising generation of intelligent humanoid robots. It's the first invention that threatens to be superior to humans in nearly every conceivable way, perhaps sooner than we thought.
Top AI & Humanoids News
Using heaps of data, Google DeepMind trained a table-tennis-playing robot to take on human competitors and get better as it did so. The results were impressive and represent a leap forward in robotic speed and dexterity. It also looks really fun.
Unitree Robotics is a relatively recent entry in the general-purpose humanoid space, but its $16,000 G1 model is already proving itself to be quite the performer. So much so that the company has now revealed a version that's ready for mass production.
Back in February, Norway's 1X showed off the progress it had made with its pick-and-place workplace humanoid, Eve. Now the OpenAI-backed company has released video footage of its latest prototype, a bipedal butlerbot named Neo Beta.
Latest News
The Thinker: ChatGPT gets a serious brain upgradeSeptember 13, 2024OpenAI's latest game-changing AI release has dropped. The new o1 model, now available in ChatGPT, now 'thinks' before it responds – and it's starting to crush both previous models and Ph.D-holding humans at solving expert-level problems.
AIs generate more novel and exciting research ideas than human expertsSeptember 11, 2024The first statistically significant results are in: not only can Large Language Model (LLM) AIs generate new expert-level scientific research ideas, but their ideas are more original and exciting than the best of ours – as judged by human experts.
New AI game engine generates playable DOOM in real timeSeptember 08, 2024So a diffusion model, denoising data, peak signal-to-noise-ratio, RL-agent, autoregressive model, and thermodynamics walk into a bar ... And now we can play the 1993 cult-classic first-person shooter, DOOM, generated in real-time by AI.
AI saves researchers years in finding a better green hydrogen catalystSeptember 02, 2024In another instance of AI making itself genuinely useful, researchers at the University of Toronto have identified a better catalyst for the production of green hydrogen using AI – saving themselves years in experimentation.
Engineers building a jet-powered flying humanoid for disaster responseAugust 28, 2024Imagine that you're injured on a remote mountain path but have managed to contact emergency rescue. The first to arrive on the scene could be a small humanoid robot wearing a jetpack if Italian research bears fruit.
Watch: Humanoid homebot tackles impressive array of household choresAugust 22, 2024A few short months after Chinese startup Astribot released jaw-dropping video footage of its humanoid helper, the company has now unveiled a launch video for the S1 – which shows the bot making waffles, feeding the cat, serving tea and shooting hoops.
AI's existential threat to humanity put under the microscopeAugust 17, 2024AI may not be the dire existential threat that many make it out to be. According to a new study, Large Language Models (LLMs) can only follow instructions, can't develop new skills on their own and are inherently "controllable, predictable and safe."
The AI doc will see your tongue now – and tell you what's wrong with youAugust 13, 2024Updating an ancient form of health diagnosis with modern machine learning, researchers have developed a remarkable system that can reveal a range of medical conditions including asthma and diabetes just by looking at your tongue. It aced its tests.
ChatGPT is as (in)accurate at diagnosis as ‘Dr Google’August 06, 2024ChatGPT is mediocre at diagnosing medical conditions, getting it right 49% of the time, according to a new study, highlighting that AI shouldn’t be the sole source of medical information and the importance of maintaining the human element in healthcare.
Figure steps closer to humanoid robots in workplace and home with F.02August 06, 2024California-based robotics outfit Figure has today announced its second-generation humanoid robot, which is initially being aimed at production lines in commercial settings, but the company is promising a bipedal butler in our homes in the near future.
Video: Humanoid housebot gets stuck into domestic choresAugust 01, 2024We're already seeing humanoid robots entering the workplace, but when will we be able to kick back and let the service droid take care of household chores? A new video from Germany's Neura Robotics shows this dream is inching ever closer to reality.
Elon Musk's superhuman vision system looks terrible in simulationsJuly 29, 2024Elon Musk says Neuralink's BlindSight eye implants "ultimately may exceed normal human vision" – but researchers now contend that this is highly unlikely, and new videos show what the world will look like through direct pixels-to-neurons imaging.
Japanese supermarkets begin tracking and optimizing workers' smilesJuly 24, 2024Aeon – a major Japanese supermarket chain – has implemented a new AI system that evaluates and seeks to "standardize" employee smiles.
World AI Conference: USA and China agree humanity must come firstJuly 09, 2024At this year’s World AI Conference, China released its Shanghai Declaration on Global AI Governance, official guidelines that call for countries to work together to ensure that the primary consideration of global AI development is the good of humanity.
ChatGPT is funnier than humans (and it’s no joke for professional writers)July 08, 2024Who’s funnier, AI or humans? A new study found that we find ChatGPT-generated comedy funnier than, or as funny as, comedy written by humans, including professional writers. The findings suggest that AI is no laughing matter for the entertainment industry.
