Rich Haridy

Rich is based in Melbourne, Australia and has strong interests in film, new media, and the new wave of psychedelic science. He has written for a number of online and print publications over the last decade while also acting as film critic for several radio broadcasters and podcasts. Rich was Chair of the Australian Film Critics Association for two years (2013-2015) and completed a Masters degree at the University of Melbourne. Since joining the New Atlas team three years ago Rich’s interests have considerably broadened to examine the era-defining effects of new technology on culture and life in the 21st century.