Transport
From hypercars to autonomous EVs and innovative bicycle design, check out the latest ways to get from A to B.
$550K six-wheeled expanding motorhome sleeps six people, five horses
February 20, 2020
Rolls-Royce and Gulfstream Aerospace have scored a double first as the Gulfstream G700 business jet and two Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines made their maiden flights at the same time from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.
LATEST NEWS
-
Revonte's powerful e-bike motor has a built-in stepless transmissionFinnish company Revonte has given us a glimpse into the future of e-bikes with a new compact drive system that integrates a motor, automatic stepless transmission and a bunch of electronics into a single tight unit with open control software.
-
Electric aircraft could find a role on short-range commuting routesDLR and Bauhaus Luftfahrt are studying how to make electric commuter aircraft practical. The CoCoRe project is using the example of a 19-seat hybrid-electric commuter aircraft to learn about the economics and environmental impact of the technology.
-
Slipping and sliding at the 2020 Redline Ice Winter Driving ExperienceWe tested six popular models of cars and crossovers on the snow and ice at the Redline Ice Winter Driving Experience in Colorado to find the answer to the question: How good is your car on snow and ice? Here’s what we learned this year.
-
Gorgeous eScrambler breaks cover, with 50-kW motor and belt driveThe eScrambler has been over two years in the making and is the brainchild of Switch Motorcycles from Matthew Waddick, also the founder of Shanghai Customs. It's still a prototype at the moment, but production plans are in full swing.
-
Lithe yacht has diesel-kite hybrid power and toy-hauling support boatGoing greener than average with their latest superyacht, Red Yacht Design and Dykstra Naval Architects skip diesel-electric in favor of diesel-kite power. The Ice Kite also includes a helipad, beach area with waterfall, and toy-carrying tender.
-
Next-gen VW Caddy to delight small van and mini-campervan loversVolkswagen has been teasing the fifth-generation Caddy for months now, and today it revealed its new small van in Düsseldorf. Whether used as a camper, cargo hauler or passenger van, the new Caddy brings more space, more style and more tech.
-
Gulfstream's flagship G700 business jet makes its maiden flightRolls-Royce and Gulfstream Aerospace have scored a double first as the Gulfstream G700 business jet and two Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines made their maiden flights at the same time from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.
-
Hyundai and Kia announce predictive shifting system for future carsIn cars with automatic transmissions, the point at which the vehicle shifts gears shouldn't just be about its current speed. With that in mind, Hyundai and Kia have developed a system that preemptively shifts gears based on the road ahead.
-
Leipzig home to Europe's most powerful fast-charging facilityTaycan drivers in central Germany now have a new rapid charging facility called Porsche Turbo Charging, with a total capacity of seven megawatts – making it Europe's most powerful rapid charging park.
-
Zero finally unveils its fully faired, electric SR/S sports tourerWe've been waiting a decade for Zero to make a fully faired bike to extend the range of its excellent electric motorcycles, but Zero has held back, waiting for the chance to do it properly. Finally, here it is: the new SR/S sports tourer.
-
F1 drivers test Aston Martin's Valkyrie, but Le Mans might be offMax Verstappen and Alex Albon from the Aston Martin Red Bull Formula One team took the upcoming Valkyrie hybrid hypercar out for some test laps at Silverstone, as rumors began to spread that the company is preparing to pull out of Le Mans in 2021.
-
UBCO’s FRX1 hits the sweet spot between ebikes and electric dirt bikesFurther details have dropped on quirky Kiwi company UBCO's lightweight electric dirtbike, the FRX1. At just 132 lb, it packs 15 kW of torquey grunt, and offers a range up to 62 miles – at a price that might make it a winner.