Snowmobiles
Charge through snow-blanketed meadows and frosty landscapes with the latest snowmobiles, engineered for high-speed thrills and deep powder exploration.
Top News
-
Avvenire is accepting pre-orders for its versatile 3-in-1 Combat e-bike that blends three different functions into one stylish design: an ebike, an off-road dirt bike, and a winter-ready snow bike.
-
Long before adventure motorcycles became cool, Honda was producing a “heavy duty” minibike that was designed to be loaded up with gear and ridden almost anywhere you could imagine. A 1982 Motra is now heading to auction in Las Vegas.
Latest News
-
March 18, 2024 | Aaron TurpenSki-doo is known for its snowmobiles. Yellowstone National Park is known for its geysers, wildlife, and herds of tourists in the summer. When you combine them both, Ski-doo and Yellowstone delivers a real bucket-list outdoor adventure experience.
-
February 28, 2024 | C.C. WeissVidde has introduced its pre-series all-electric Alfa snowmobile with the bold claim that it's the cleanest snowmobile in the world. The 174-hp Alfa powers up in temperatures below -30 °F, slashing through snow for 60 miles a charge.
-
February 28, 2022 | Ben CoxworthWhile many people enjoy whipping around on snowmobiles, the things are rather big and heavy compared to vehicles like dirt bikes. That's where the WS250 comes in, as it's a compact, one-passenger, stand-up snowmobile.
-
December 24, 2021 | Paul RiddenBack in 2018, Taiga Motors announced an all-electric snowmobile called the TS2. The company tweaked the design the following year, and expanded the model range to three. Now the first consumer-ready vehicles have rolled off the production line.
-
December 14, 2020 | C.C. WeissQuiet, clean electric drives have the ability to revolutionize vehicles well beyond autos. MoonBikes is bringing electric tech to the mountains, finding a space between the electric bike and the e-snowmobile with a full-throttle electric snow bike.
-
November 30, 2020 | Ben CoxworthWe've already seen kits for converting traditional bikes to ebikes, and for converting them to pedal-powered snow machines. The Electric SnowBike Kit goes a step further, by combining the two.
-
December 20, 2019 | C.C. WeissPart snowmobile, part sled and part drift kart, the Bobsla gives non-skiers something much more exhilarating to do on ski trips than sit by the lodge fireplace. The all-electric Tyrolean motor sleigh treads, slides and spins its way around the snow.
-
March 25, 2019 | Ben CoxworthEven though many outdoorsy parents may be eager to get their kids snowmobiling, a big, heavy, fast snow machine may not be the best thing to put under the control of a small child. That's where the tiny, light and relatively slow Naseka comes in. It's electric, and can be utilized year-round.
-
March 05, 2018 | Paul RiddenCanadian startup Taiga is on a mission to make the thrill of exploring the great outdoors more sustainable. To that end, it launched the TS2 at the weekend – an all-electric snowmobile that can zoom from standing still to 100 km/h in 3 seconds.
-
February 04, 2018 | Loz BlainIt’s not every day you get to see a 500-pound snowmobile do a 5-story high, 100-foot long backflip. Minnesota native Levi LaVallee took advantage of the Superbowl circus to stage the crazy stunt over Minneapolis’ Nicollet Mall. And everything went as you'd expect.
-
April 21, 2016Snowmobile and bike combinations come in all different shapes and sizes, but few are as dramatic as Joey Ruiter's new Snoped (pronounced "snow-ped"). Created as a "mash-up between art, design, fashion and lifestyle," what it may lack in conventionality, it makes up for in style.
-
April 22, 2015This is either the craziest idea to hit the snow, or one of the coolest. Austrian company Mattro's Ardenner features not one, but three snowmobile-like tracks clawing into the snow and ice to provide a great deal of forward thrust. And the coolest thing: It's all electric.
-
March 17, 2011 | Alan BrandonSeventeen college teams competed in the 2011 SAE Clean Snowmobile Challenge, including a record number of electric sleds.
-
January 20, 2011 | Ben CoxworthThe Skizee is a powered tread that pushes skiers across the snow.
-
February 08, 2009 | Mike HanlonWith arctic conditions bringing the entire United Kingdom to a halt, the staff at Santa Pod Raceway in Northamptonshire decided to employ Podzilla, the racetrack's 1200 bhp Monster Truck, to travel the otherwise inaccessible 180 acre grounds.
Load More