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Loz Blain

Loz leads the Gizmag, New Atlas and Refractor teams as Managing Director, after nearly two decades as one of our most versatile writers. Starting with Gizmag in 2007, he proved himself in many roles, including as a writer, photographer, videographer, presenter, producer and podcast engineer before stepping into editorial and then business leadership.

Originally joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he's covered just about everything for Gizmag/New Atlas, concentrating lately on clean energy, AI, humanoid robotics, decarbonization, next-gen aircraft, and the odd bit of music, engineering and automotive.

A BA (Psychology) from Melbourne University doesn't tell the full story; Loz studied a remarkably wide range of subjects within the humanities and sciences before tying the bow on a degree.

He worked in marketing, copywriting and communications during the dot-com boom, then as a business analyst and consultant in the software industry, then had a couple of adventurous bites at life as an international touring musician, first as a drummer, then as a singer in Australia's second-best a cappella band, and finally with an extremely crass musical comedy duo, before coming on board full-time with New Atlas as part of the core team.

Loz describes himself in the third person as an inch deep and a mile wide, broadly interested in people and things, addicted to the learning curve, a natural communicator, easily bored, unafraid to look stupid, and blessed with a good balance between technical understanding and weird, flowery, boundary-pushing creativity.

He sees this company and our work as a way to celebrate, connect with and challenge the people pushing humanity forward. A father of two wonderfully strange kids, he's currently loving guitars, writing and recording music, yoga and motorcycles.

Random stories from this author

The Valeo system incorporates both a 48V electric motor and a 7-speed adaptive gearbox
Bicycles
14 ebike manufacturers take on Valeo's impressive auto-shift drive unit
The first bikes using Valeo's smart ebike system will roll off production lines within months. Fourteen manufacturers have signed on to begin using this high-torque integrated powertrain, with its built-in 7-speed automatic transmission and belt drive.
The WT2 Plus translation earbuds work across 35 languages and more than 80 different accents
Mobile Technology
Review: WT2 Plus earbuds translate across 36 languages and 85 accents
Timekettle's WT2 Plus translation earbuds aim to give you a Babel fish type experience, quietly translating what you're saying into your partner's ear and vice versa. We've been playing with them to see how they stack up against hand-held devices.
Zero has zhushed up its street supermoto with a new, nicer-looking 2022 FXE
Motorcycles
Zero launches 2022 FXE, with a design inspired by consumer electronics
Zero has given its electric supermoto a bit of a pampering, dropping the removable battery modules for a larger integrated pack and spiffing up the bodywork with a new design approach. The new 2022 FXE also cuts the price from a dual-battery FXS.
Toyota is radically sharpening up the looks of its entry-level European hatch, the Aygo
Automotive
Toyota radically sharpens up its cheapest Euro hatchback for 2022
Toyota's Aygo started out as a very humble little European hatch back in 2005, then evolved in 2014 into the oddly X-faced model on sale today. But thanks to the company's European design team, it's going to look a whole lot spicier from 2022.
After all the kerfoofle surrounding its last world record claim, the SSC Tuatara has officially claimed the title of the world's fastest car. But not by much
Automotive
SSC Tuatara re-takes world's fastest car record after raging brouhaha
Shelby Supercars has cemented its claim that the SSC Tuatara is the world's fastest car – but in a weirdly underwhelming fashion. Its new record of 282.9 mph (455.3 km/h) is nowhere near the previous claim, which was sensationally debunked last year.
The front end of the Yamaha MT-10 is plain nasty
Motorcycles
MT-10: Yamaha gets delightfully ugly with its new naked R1
With a retuned version of the crossplane-crankshaft R1 superbike engine providing the boogie, the focus of Yamaha's new MT-10 will be on fun, but Yamaha has also chosen to throw in a cruise control system.​
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