Sharrow Marine has been working to disrupt the marine industry with a reimagined propeller it calls the "future of propulsion." That future should come a little faster with the launch of the new MX-A, a more affordable, small outboard-friendly prop.
The AMP Moto RR comes mated to a 4-speed manual transmission and reverse gear, producing a peak power of 33.5 hp and 66.3 lb-ft of torque. At just 275 lbs, it boasts a power-to-weight ratio that surpasses most 450cc dirt bikes. And for $3,250, it could be yours.
After years of letting Polaris and Can-Am wrestle each other off the throne, Kawasaki is punching its way into the high-powered side-by-side battle with a beastly new supercharged machine. It will be something of a four-wheeled Ninja H2.
June 10, 2025 | Ben CoxworthWhether you call it foiling, foilboarding or hydrofoiling, it's a watersport that can be difficult to master without expert guidance. The SmartFoil is designed to provide that guidance, courtesy of a compact and streamlined board-mounted device.
May 24, 2025 | Paul RiddenIt's been a few months since Denmark's Awake Boards launched a beginner-level jetboard, so water babies could be now looking to test their e-surfing mettle. The Danish company has heard the battle cry, and unleashed the RÄVIK Ultimate.
May 23, 2025 | Utkarsh Sood"Successful EV manufacturer" ... now that’s not something you’d expect to hear all that often. A company that’s into cars might still have a chance, but you’d rarely hear about a two-wheel EV-maker producing numbers in the green. Enter Stark Future.
May 18, 2025 | Paul RiddenElectric boat maker Arc is breaking has launched a new center console member of the family. The Arc Coast model is "purpose-built for hosting and entertaining" and comes in markedly cheaper than both the Sport and the One models before it.
May 10, 2025 | Michael FrancoSeeking to bring a more dirt-bike-like sensibility to eFoiling, Unifoil has just released an update of its handlebar-equipped electric sea-slicing machine. The video makes it look like more fun than you should be allowed to have on the water.
April 30, 2025 | Utkarsh SoodAustralia is home to many cool things, among which is a bright new start-up called On Powersports – a bikemaker that specializes in e-motocrossers, e-enduros, and e-supermotos, and if value is what you’re after, the OZY 30x fits the bill perfectly.
April 13, 2025 | Utkarsh SoodDucati hasn't produced an off-road motorcycle since 1974, which was the R/T. Now, 52 years later, the Bologna-based bikemaker has introduced the 2026 Desmo450 MX, its very first purpose-built motocrosser. It will retail for $11,495 starting June.
April 10, 2025 | Utkarsh SoodDirt Freak… with a name like that, you ought to either produce some solid, purpose-built off-road motorcycles… or an inexpensive vacuum cleaner. Happily it’s the former, in the shape of an electric moto from Japan dubbed the GE-N3.
April 05, 2025 | Abhimanyu GhoshalAustin-based Bonnell is a new-ish electric two-wheeler brand with a foundation in all-terrain racing. It's been making electric mountain bikes for a bit, and now wants to muscle in on dirt bike territory with two models slated for later this year.
March 28, 2025 | Utkarsh SoodWhen you’re named like a bear, you better swing like one too. This German electric motocrosser certainly looks to take on its gas-powered foes – torque, lightweight, nimble – all attributes that might make it the perfect MX bike to swing a leg over.
March 26, 2025 | C.C. WeissGori folding propellers collapse to cut drag when under sail, then open up the instant the motor drive kicks on. The new tri-blade Gori Hybrid Propeller adds a third option, keeping the propeller open while sailing for energy regeneration.
March 19, 2025 | C.C. WeissQuite similar to the ePropulsion eLite but bigger and more powerful, the RemigoOne is a hassle-free portable electric outboard built for fast, easy transport to and from the water. The push-button e-drive recently made the trip over to the US market.
March 18, 2025 | Utkarsh SoodIt's official: a supermoto version of the world's fastest electric, the Stark Varg is coming Stateside! A street-legal hooligan version of the motocrosser would be pretty wild. Just imagine the power you’d have at the twist of the throttle.
March 05, 2025 | Abhimanyu GhoshalUltraviolette, the marque behind the fastest Indian motorcycle of all time, has a fun new ride on the way for trail junkies. The Shockwave enduro packs a ton of torque into a featherweight feature-filled electric package, for just over $2,000.
February 20, 2025 | C.C. WeissHonda recently expanded its outboard family around its first-ever production V8. Now, the company is sliding some of the shinier new tech down from the V8 to its V6 and L4 motors, adding handy drive-by-wire tech and boosted efficiency.
