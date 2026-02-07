Space Systems
The technical advances behind humanity's push beyond Earth's atmosphere. Space launch vehicles, propulsion technology, orbital innovations, lunar and Martian equipment.
Top News
-
We speak to the wild man behind Longshot Space, a company planning to build a colossal 6-mile-long (10-km) space cannon to shoot several-ton objects into low Earth orbit (LEO). The company has already built a working proof of concept.
-
It seems too good to be true, but UK-based Pulsar Fusion has revealed its new Sunbird self-contained nuclear rocket tug that uses a fusion propulsion engine that could reduce a trip to Mars to under four months and Pluto to under four years.
-
With its metaphorical feet held over the allegorical fire by NASA, SpaceX has released a new, simplified plan to build a lander to put US astronauts back on the Moon now that the competition for the spacecraft has been reopened due to delays.
Load More
Latest News
-
February 07, 2026 | David SzondySpaceX's Starlink communications satellite constellation is doing double duty as the company announces that it's moonlighting as the Stargaze Space Situational Awareness system that can track and manage traffic in low Earth orbit.
-
October 24, 2025 | David SzondyChina showed off its ambitions for space in the 21st century as its first reusable heavy booster, the ZhuQue-3 (ZQ-3) Y1 from the Landspace company, conducted its first static firing at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
-
August 07, 2025 | David SzondyWho watches the watchmen and who spies on the spy satellites? It turns out it's an optical package called Morning Sparrow made by Scout Space and carried by Dawn Aerospace's Aurora spaceplane to the edge of space to snap low-orbit spysats.
-
July 30, 2025 | David SzondyIn a bit of an oops, Australia's return to space after almost 54 years hasn't exactly gone to plan. On July 30, 2025 at the Bowen Orbital Spaceport in North Queensland, Gilmour Space Technologies' Eris rocket crashed just 14 seconds after launch.
-
July 19, 2025 | David SzondyNorthrop Grumman has successfully ground tested the motor that could be used for the historic first orbital rocket launch from another planet. The solid rocket booster is intended to help return the first geological samples from the planet Mars.
-
June 21, 2025 | David SzondyMaybe cars, trucks, and motorcycles aren't exciting enough, because Honda is moving into space vehicles. The company has announced that it has successfully flown a reusable rocket to an altitude of almost 300 m (1,000 ft) and then safely landed it.
-
May 22, 2025 | David SzondySatellites could have a longer life and space become a bit tidier if Starfish Space's Otter Pup 2 mission pans out. Scheduled to launch later this year, it aims to demonstrate how a small craft can dock with unprepared satellites for service or disposal.
-
May 10, 2025 | Ben CoxworthGiven the fact that satellites orbit amongst one another at thousands of miles per hour, it's important to know exactly how fast they're going. A new device offers an improved way of doing so, and it's appropriately named the Spacecraft Speedometer.
-
April 19, 2025 | David SzondyNorthrop Grumman has written a new line in the history books, the company's Mission Extension Vehicle 1 (MEV-1) executing the first undocking of two commercial satellites in geosynchronous earth orbit (GEO) – heralding a new age of commercial space operations.
-
March 31, 2025 | David SzondyThe latest private space mission has launched four astronauts into a sideways orbit that has never been attempted before with a crewed spacecraft. At 9:46 pm EDT, the Fram2 mission lifted off atop a Falcon 9 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
-
March 30, 2025 | David SzondyContinental Europe's first attempt at an orbital space launch ended shorter than expected after Isar Aerospace's Spectrum rocket returned to Earth with a bang 30 seconds after lifting off only to crash and explode in the Norwegian Sea next to the pad.
-
February 24, 2025 | Abhimanyu GhoshalLast week, the US Space Force posted a photo online from its uncrewed X-37B space plane's seventh mission, showing the orbital test vehicle above our planet in High Earth Orbit over 22,000 miles away. Now that's a selfie worth sharing.
-
January 20, 2025 | David SzondyGeneral Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) has successfully tested the nuclear fuel that may one day propel and power the spacecraft of the future. The trials verify that the fuel can survive the harsh environment of a nuclear rocket reactor.
-
January 18, 2025 | David Szondy2024 has been a year in space that has seen successes, failures, a clutch of firsts, and some goodbyes – not to mention a long-distance probe rescue, spacesuits on the catwalk, and a couple of cosmic oddities. Let's have a look back.
-
January 16, 2025 | David SzondyAnother major contender has entered the launch business as Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket roared into orbit today. At 2:03 am EST, the heavy launcher lifted off from Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.
Load More