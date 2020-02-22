Technology

© 2020 New Atlas

Artist's concept of a laser weapon in action - unlike more destructive laser weapons such as the ATHENA system being developed by Lockheed Martin, the ODIN dazzler laser is designed to disable or destroy delicate optical sensors on drones
US Navy deploys first anti-drone laser dazzler weapon

February 22, 2020
The US Navy has successfully installed its first Optical Dazzling Interdictor, Navy (ODIN) laser weapon aboard one of its warships. During dry-dock operations, the destroyer USS Dewey received the stand-alone laser system designed to blind drone sensors.
