Technology
The latest in technology news, from advanced AI and humanoid robotics to computing, consumer tech, home entertainment and the history of human innovation.
Top Technology News
-
A German electric drone recently hit 699 km/h, an unofficial speed world record. Its maker, Quantum Systems, says the engineering will feed its own interceptor program, built alongside Ukraine's WIY Drones, aimed at stopping Russian attacks.
-
The Minimal Company's latest phone marks a major departure, while aiming to stay true to the vision of reducing your screen time. It's got a gorgeous physical QWERTY keyboard that you'll want to type on forever and ever.
-
Anthbot's M9 is a surprisingly adept mower, mastering lawns of up to a quarter of an acre for a fraction of the price of its famous competitors. And, importantly, it's incredibly easy to use, making it a great option for those new to home-robot life.
Load More
Latest Technology News
-
Dangbei MP1 Max review: 25-ft 4K screen on the cheap-ishSeptember 15, 2026 | Joe Salas4K triple-laser projectors are all the rage right now, and there's a legitimate reason as to why: regardless of the price point, in my experience, 4K triple-laser images are tack sharp.
-
Versatile display recreates your comfy desk setup on the road – wirelesslySeptember 15, 2026 | Abhimanyu GhoshalThis portable 15.6-inch 1080p monitor has a couple of neat tricks up its sleeve. For starters, it supports wireless connectivity, so you can simply mirror your phone or tablet's screen. You can also interact with your connected device via touch.
-
Acer's 60-Hz color ePaper monitor loses glare and blue lightSeptember 14, 2026 | Monica J. WhiteAcer's new EP130K is a 13.3-inch portable ePaper monitor with touch and stylus input, switchable color and black-and-white modes, a 60-Hz refresh rate, and single-cable USB-C power, all aimed at readers and deep workers who want a glare-free screen.
-
Scientists coax "living" sand to hold water in the desertSeptember 13, 2026 | Maryna HolovnovaThere are very few plants that can grow in sand, but farming in a desert is hard to imagine. Or is it? Scientists in the UAE are trying to make it happen. With their new method, growing crops in sand may become possible in the near future.
-
The slimmest semi-solid-state power bank is perfect for small EDC kitsSeptember 12, 2026 | Abhimanyu GhoshalBMX's SolidSafe Air power bank is an impossibly slim model at just 6.8mm. And since it's a semi-solid-state model, this promises not to swell or catch on fire in your pocket like conventional power banks can.
-
Review: Affordable thermal device is made for discovering life outdoorsSeptember 11, 2026 | Bronwyn ThompsonThe folks at Thermal Master are producing so many gadgets that it’s hard to keep up with – but this one, the DV2, is more than worth a look, even if nature decided to fight me in testing it for the last six weeks.
-
Super responsive, super bright projector throws big from inches awaySeptember 11, 2026 | Paul RiddenWhether you're watching the latest blockbuster or engrossed in gameplay, blurry, juddery visuals can be a real pain point when viewing large. LuxVision not only throws huge imagery from inches away, but delivers crispy smooth 4K action at 120 fps.
-
Screen-free fitness tracker brings essential feature from smartwatchesSeptember 10, 2026 | Abhimanyu GhoshalThe PiLY is an anti-distraction fitness tracker that can capture voice notes and record meetings – which you can then have transcribed and summarized to digest later. It's perfect for thinking on your feet.
-
Hohem's 2-in-1 Eyepic is a gimbal camera with a detachable minicamSeptember 10, 2026 | Ben CoxworthWhile gimbal-stabilized video cameras are great for smoothing out the shakes, sometimes it's nice to have a tiny wearable camera, too. Well, Hohem's just-announced Eyepic will soon let you have both in one modular device.
-
Three iPhone Duo features I'm excited about – and two things I'm notSeptember 10, 2026 | Abhimanyu GhoshalApple just unveiled its first-ever foldable phone, the iPhone Duo. I'll skip over the big stuff you'll see all over the place about this model, like its form factor and processor – and get to a few less-discussed features you'll want to know about.
Load More