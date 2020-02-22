Technology
The latest in technology news, from advanced robotics to the smartphones, digital cameras and home entertainment gear.
US Navy deploys first anti-drone laser dazzler weapon
February 22, 2020
The US Navy has successfully installed its first Optical Dazzling Interdictor, Navy (ODIN) laser weapon aboard one of its warships. During dry-dock operations, the destroyer USS Dewey received the stand-alone laser system designed to blind drone sensors.
Latest News
-
Knock over $400 off the cost of this Apple MacBook ProEveryone knows that Apple’s famed MacBooks are undeniably awesome, but not everyone knows that you can get a truly great and fully-functional MacBook for a fraction of its usual price when you opt for a refurbished model.
-
Review: Sony A9G OLED impresses on image and audio frontsSony announced the A9G as its new flagship 4K OLED TV at CES 2019 and in the past year it has managed to rack up its fair share of awards and recognition. We spent a few weeks with the TV, which addresses a major oversight of its predecessor.
-
Hinged bow lets any violin player sound like a quartetWho knew the venerable violin still had surprises in store for us, after nearly 500 years as one of the leading voices in music? A Tasmanian master bowmaker, has built a simple device that allows violinists to easily play four-or five-note chords.
-
US Navy deploys first anti-drone laser dazzler weaponThe US Navy has successfully installed its first Optical Dazzling Interdictor, Navy (ODIN) laser weapon aboard one of its warships. During dry-dock operations, the destroyer USS Dewey received the stand-alone laser system designed to blind drone sensors.
-
The Mandalorian's "Unreal" sets: A new age of game-based filmmakingFilmmaking is entering a new era, powered by the technology that's made video games some of the most compelling entertainment in recent history. It's not green-screen CGI as we know it, either – it's the creation of whole digitally projected sets.
-
Get a lifetime of VPN protection for just $39If you’re still browsing the web without the protection of a Virtual Private Network (VPN), you’re leaving your devices open to a wide range of cyber threats and attacks that can compromise everything from your browsing history to your banking information.
-
Enter for a chance to win an iPhone 11, AirPods, and a charging standWhat’s better than landing the latest and greatest iPhone model along with a pair of AirPods and a charging pad? Getting all of that awesome gear for free, which is exactly what can happen when you enter the iPhone 11 256GB + AirPods & Charging Pad Giveaway.
-
Smartphone style: The winners of the Annual Mobile Photography AwardsIn its 9th year the Mobile Photography Awards present an incredible snapshot of photography highlighting how truly sophisticated smartphone camera technology has become. Spanning 20 categories the winners offer a compelling insight into a new medium.
-
Developer preview gives an early first look at Android 11New versions of Android and iOS don't suddenly appear any more – instead, they roll out slowly over the course of several months. Today, Google introduced us to Android 11 for the first time, through a developer preview.
-
The wonderful weirdness of neural netsNew Atlas talks to research scientist Janelle Shane about the inherent oddness of neural networks and other AIs. Shane's sideline in experimenting with neural networks led her to write "You Look Like a Thing and I Love You."
-
Snake-inspired robot slithers and climbs over obstaclesEngineers from Johns Hopkins have looked to how snakes move around to inform the design of a nimble new robot. It is hoped that the development could lead to search and rescue bots able to tackle all kinds of obstacles with ease.
-
Low power, tiny chip could see connected smart devices go battery-freeEverything needs to be online nowadays, from vending machines to smart speakers, but that costs in terms of bulk and energy use. Now researchers have come up with a chip that gets devices connected with 5,000 times less power draw than normal.