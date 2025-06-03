Pickup Campers
Transform your truck into a fully equipped adventure base with innovative pickup campers built for quick getaways and serious overland expeditions.
Top News
AT Overland has introduced the Aterra Slide-In to turn any Toyota Tundra or Ford F-150 into an overland explorer with its own hard-sided shelter. Buy it as a shell and outfit it yourself or pick and choose from AT Overland's long list of options.
Following up on its ultralight Stealth pickup camper, Peak Performance is pushing the envelope yet again with the Nest, an equally impressive ultralight camper that combines hard walls with a super-flexible modular floor plan.
Radica hit the pickup camping scene a couple years ago with the Moonlander, a truck cap that's part security shell, part camper. The new Moonlander X looks at first to go a more traditional route but functions a little differently than it appears.
Latest News
June 03, 2025 | C.C. WeissNo matter how you spec it, the all-new Hawk+ camper from Four Wheel Campers will serve as your personal wilderness escape. Buyers can spec it however they like, from fast, simple weekend getaway to all-out autonomous cabin-in-the-woods.
February 14, 2025 | C.C. WeissFour Wheel Campers looks to change the overlanding game with its crazy-modular CampOut pickup camper. Virtually every inch of the new truck camper can be arranged, tweaked and rearranged into the ultimate space for each adventure and road trip.
December 17, 2024 | C.C. WeissWe've seen camper kits for vans, 4x4s and crossovers. But pickup truck owners have long been left to build their own. Roadloft bucks that trend with a pickup camper kit that becomes a truck lounge, dining area, mobile office, kitchenette and bedroom.
November 21, 2024 | Ben CoxworthMountain bikes have a way of getting muddy, while their riders have a way of getting dirty and sweaty. The latest offering from outdoor gear company RinseKit was designed with these facts in mind, as it combines a tailgate pad and a shower.
August 05, 2024 | C.C. WeissThe Peak Performance Stealth pickup camper is the lightest we've ever covered. It's also the most versatile, readily transforming from an empty composite pop-top shell to a fully equipped base camp and reconfiguring into multiple other layouts.
July 10, 2024 | C.C. WeissTopo Toppers' latest pickup camping topper debuts as its roomiest yet, pairing flared-out vertical sidewalls with a full-length pop-top to offer serious living space and super-queen-sized sleeping atop the Toyota Tacoma and other trucks.
June 28, 2024 | C.C. WeissSetting out to build the "ultimate ultralight" 4x4 camper for all seasons and terrains, Tufport has outdone itself. Its sleek Overlander weighs well under 1,000 lb, whether left a simple sleeper shell or fully kitted with kitchen, dinette and toilet.
June 07, 2024 | C.C. WeissOvrlnd Campers has developed a pop-up pickup camping topper nearly as light as a basic truck shell. Its new Bivy weighs as little as 205 lb while offering a pop-up interior that can be made into a cozy camper. It's truly a bivy sack for your truck.
June 04, 2024 | C.C. WeissScout Campers took social distancing to new heights when it released three ultralight, versatile truck campers in a row in 2020. Now it's back to enjoy stabler times, blowing the lid on its line with pop-up campers that ride lower and live taller.
April 30, 2024 | C.C. WeissThe new multifunctional Pack Rack rides in a pickup truck bed as an adjustable-height shelf for holding gear and cargo. At night, it switches roles to become a bed, lifting sleeping mat and heavy-eyed adventurer off the dusty, gritty pickup floor.
April 05, 2024 | C.C. WeissThat's right, the freakin' HOG ZILLA. It's a pickup camper like no other pickup camper we've seen before, a straightforward flatbed canopy on the road, a blown-out-the-back, multi-room indoor/outdoor living complex when parked.
March 28, 2024 | C.C. WeissThe Toyota Land Cruiser remains one of the world's most capable off-road vehicles, and the Infanta 4x4 Inkunzi camper takes that to new heights. The composite canopy adds space to comfortably house, feed, clean and equip a pair of overland drifters.
February 14, 2024 | C.C. WeissTufport puts decades of fiberglass truck canopy expertise into the new Overlander, an ultralight fiberglass pickup camper with multiple floor plans. Made for the "most ambitious off-road use," the slide-in promises light, agile four-season adventure.
December 14, 2023 | C.C. WeissWe've long admired the Spacekap commercial truck canopy, wishing they'd make a camper version. Well, now we have a few. Joining Grumpy Bear Campers in converting the commercial topper, Wilderness Vans turns Spacekap into off-grid pickup camper.
December 08, 2023 | C.C. Weiss2023 felt like the year van life ceded some real ground to truck life. It saw camper van specialists turn attention to camper trucks, welcomed a few innovative e-truck campers, and added some new styles of pickup topper. Here are a dozen highlights.
