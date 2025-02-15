Wildly adaptable truck "campout" mods into precision adventure RV

One of the oldest names in American overlanding, Four Wheel Campers looks to change the game with a pickup camper that's more customizable and versatile than just about any other camper or RV out there. Virtually every square inch of the all-new CampOut, inside and out, can be arranged, tweaked, rearranged and re-tweaked into the ultimate camper for a particular trip ... or even just a specific moment of that trip. Four Wheel calls it the "camper that evolves with you," and it's designed to be the loyalest of partners on every adventure and road trip.

While some vehicle adventurers travel in huge trucks with maxed-out gross vehicle weight ratings (like this behemoth), others prefer to borrow from backpacking in going about things as lightly and nimbly as possible, packing for their immediate needs and leaving the rest behind. It's no wonder, then, that the lightweight truck camper and topper market has taken a hard turn into modularity, offering floor plans that build up precisely, piece by piece, and strip back down to empty when the situation demands. Only the weight you need, nothing you don't.

A fully modular camper seems a natural fit for Four Wheel Campers, a California company that's built a half century's worth of business around the objective of simpler, lighter vehicle travel and camping. One of the pioneers behind pop-up truck campers, it launched its first camper way back in 1972. A few decades later, it became one of the OGs of American overlanding when its lighter, more streamlined take on truck camping was a keystone-like fit for 21st century adventurers looking to explore tight, rugged paths across remote wildernesses by motor vehicle. It's remained a cornerstone of the American overland scene throughout that market's two decades of huge growth.

Four Wheel Campers helped to pioneer the pop-up pickup camper over 50 years ago, helping to cut weight and improve aerodynamics Four Wheel Campers

The all-new CampOut builds on Four Wheel's long-established lightweight structural design prowess with a modular feature set that drives base weight well below 1,000 lb (454 kg) and reacts more quickly to the demands of road, trail and camp. A full-floored camper, not a pickup topper like the Go Fast Camper or Four Wheel's own Project M, the CampOut starts with a basic sleeper+ floor plan and expands into a fully equipped all-season micro-dwelling.

"We designed CampOut with the understanding that adventure isn’t one-size-fits-all," explained Four Wheel CEO Larry Baab in this month's announcement. "Travel needs shift, destinations change, and overlanding styles evolve. With this series, we’re giving outdoor enthusiasts the freedom to build a camper that grows with them, combining modular innovation with the adaptability needed for any journey."

The base floor plan looks like this Four Wheel Campers

The base CampOut comes standard with two tall modules flanking the entry door. The Power module houses a lithium battery, energy management monitor, DC-DC truck charging hardware, 30-A converter and interior power outlets. It's also wired up to the stack of connections on the outside wall, including 12-V/USB/120-V outlets and a shore power hookup.

Those looking to upgrade to a more powerful off-grid electrical system can add in an optional second lithium battery, 2,000-W inverter and 500-W rooftop solar charging system.

The other standard module, the utility module is designed to house the propane tank in one cabinet and offer a second storage cabinet; it also serves as the base for the available dual-burner gas stove Four Wheel Campers

The Utility module works as a two-door storage cabinet designed to house the propane tank for those that intend to carry one. It also offers an external access door to the tank for easier removal and fill-up. The bamboo worktop, then, serves as a base for the optional dual-burner Dometic stove. An external hookup makes it easy to use the stove outside, as well as in. Buyers can opt instead for an induction cooktop that plugs in to an inside or outside 120-V outlet, assuming they're hooked up to shore power or have an inverter installed.

Beyond those two modules, the standard floor plan also has an extended double bed in the cabover. Other standard features include interior LED lighting, exterior down lighting and porch light, a powered roof vent and a sliding side window. The rest is left up to the buyer, who can pick and choose from Four Wheel's full ecosystem of modules and accessories and set them up in various ways.

The water module houses three 11-L fresh water canisters and one 11-L waste water canister hooked up to a sink with Dometic GO faucet Four Wheel Campers

At launch, module options include a sink unit with Dometic Go faucet and water storage, a refrigerator module with Dometic CFX chest fridge, and a dining set. Depending upon the size of the truck bed, the dining set comprises a vis-a-vis layout with cushioned seats on either side of a Lagun swivel table or a single bench on one side of the table.

It's also possible to forego the sink and/or fridge modules and add extra seat modules with cushions to extend one or both dining benches. Empty storage modules are another option.

While most of the modular ingenuity is contained within the CampOut's walls, some of it finds its way to the outside. Four Wheel equips each sidewall with a MOLLE panel and series of three vertical L-tracks to add some exterior versatility. Owners can secure various mounts, racks and gear to the sides to improve the overall utility and organization of their camper.

Whether you're hitting the backcountry or a ski resort with parking lot camping, the CampOut can help create a cozy ski (or snowboard) lodge right off the slopes Four Wheel Campers

Four Wheel's modular layout and lightweight extruded aluminum-framed polypropylene module construction helps cut weight as compared to the brand's older floor plans. The base-level CampOut starts at 860 lb (390 kg) for the smallest version, while Four Wheel's lightest traditional slide-in camper model, the Swift, starts at 950 lb (431 kg) in its smallest form.

Beyond the modules, Four Wheel offers a long list of options, including various solar packages, a pair of portable toilet options, an automatic roof lift, a larger king-size bed, the two aforementioned stoves, and a Truma furnace.

The CampOut helps you find the ultimate base camp and give it some of the comfort and organization of home Four Wheel Campers

Four Wheel Campers introduced the CampOut this month and offers it for all midsize and full-size American-market pickup trucks in all bed lengths, 5 to 8 feet. Prices start at US$25,995, and buyers can choose to have the entire kit mounted at Four Wheel's Woodland, California headquarters or one of its dealers across the US, or they can go with a base configuration and buy additional modules later on. The modules pack flat for shipping and require assembly.

Source: Four Wheel Campers

