Tents
Find the perfect tent for every adventure, from ultralight backpacking shelters to rugged, all-season base camps built to handle the harshest conditions.
Top News
Inspired by the technology behind super-strong kite-surfing wings, French company Exod has developed the Air Station POD-01, a portable, inflatable housing solution. The capsule inflates in five minutes and has enough room for up to four people.
Thecatal has some unique ideas about camping. After 2023's massive man-machine Magic Fort vehicle tent, the company has slimmed its camping conceptualizations way down into a new ultralight backpacking tent that pitches in as little as 10 seconds.
It seems New Atlas readers like tent camping in all its forms – from backcountry to safari resort, and from ground to rooftop. Inflatables, expandables, vehicle tents and barely-there ultralights were among the most popular tents of 2024.
Latest News
June 10, 2025 | C.C. WeissSnow Peak is among the first names that come to mind when we hear "glamping." Its new Land Nest reinforces the point, debuting as an expansive multi-room tent for cushy out/indoor living. It isn't cheap but is more affordable than similar Snow Peaks.
June 02, 2025 | C.C. WeissPerhaps the best part of spending a night outdoors in a tent is enjoying a clear view of the stars. Sky View Tents looks to optimize the experience with a new style of high-visibility tent with unique interior rainfly.
May 30, 2025 | C.C. WeissKammok offers what might just be the quickest, most convenient vehicle-mounted awning on the market. Now, it's expanding the design with a fast-pitching no-see-um mesh bug room that installs like a bedsheet.
May 19, 2025 | C.C. WeissAfter releasing one off-road trailer after another, Mammoth Overland is ditching the chassis and wheels for its latest design. The SKL off-road camper leaps up atop the vehicle roof, bringing its own solid-state battery bank and hard walls.
May 17, 2025 | C.C. WeissThe new Hyperlite Bug Bivy is about as light as a full-body outdoor shelter gets, packing down to water bottle size on long journeys. At camp, it provides full protection from the biting bugs that would otherwise make the entire trip miserable.
May 08, 2025 | C.C. WeissWe're starting to see a new tier of rooftop tents that are more like self-contained tiny campers. The Oztent Apex RT-P-1600 tent is the latest, boasting motion-activated camp lighting, active cooling and even an RV-style electronic command center.
May 06, 2025 | C.C. WeissDurston Gear follows up its value-packed X-Dome 1+ ultralight backpacking tent with the new X-Dome 2, adding full two-person sizing at a minimal weight penalty. The X-Dome 2 also packs storm-shedding stability for everything up to snow squalls.
April 28, 2025 | C.C. WeissBilled as the world's slimmest hardshell rooftop tent, the Mars Aeroblade looks to minimize impact on fuel economy while offering robust protection at camp. It measures over 1 inch thinner than the previous thinnest hardshell RTT we covered.
April 23, 2025 | C.C. WeissHyperlite Mountain Gear becomes the latest ultralight gear maker to add a freestanding tent to its ultralight backpacking shelter lineup. The all-new Crosspeak 2 stands tall amongst the brand's offerings as a dome tent that hovers near an even 2 lb.
March 24, 2025 | Abhimanyu GhoshalCamping hardware maker iKamper teamed up with Rivian to develop a special edition Skycamp Mini tent for your R1T or R1S. This one installs on the bed rack and folds away into an aerodynamical hardshell case, so it shouldn't reduce your truck's range.
March 15, 2025 | C.C. WeissAfter debuting the new X-Dome series, Durston has been back in the workshop tweaking and lightening some of its already-svelte existing tent models. The 2025 X-Mid 2 drops below 2 lb without giving up interior space or weather-ready performance.
March 11, 2025 | C.C. WeissJust weeks after its official US debut, Roof Space is offering the larger Roof Space 4. The new rooftop tent features its 30-sec quick-pitching hardshell design but upsizes the build around a four-person super-king mattress and two open-air cabanas.
February 22, 2025 | C.C. WeissInspired Overland's new Stargazer limited edition rooftop tent features the same style of ultralight construction as its past models and opens up a big view of the sky from below a full-length transparent roof panel.
February 19, 2025 | Ben CoxworthWhen you're backcountry camping, you'll likely be carrying a tent while using a trekking pole. The Trek-Tent combines both of those things in one device, which can reportedly be converted into a tent in just one minute.
February 04, 2025 | C.C. WeissIt's not easy to load the amenities of a camper van onto a bicycle, but Spacecamper has done it. The Spacecamper Bike lets cyclists enjoy a unique way of pedaling, relaxing, camping and remote-working their way across counties and continents.
