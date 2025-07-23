1.5-min instant tent could replace a small RV for year-round camping

Many campers choose to trade in the hassles and discomfort of ground tent camping for rooftop tenting or RVing as they grow older and wearier, but the all-new T4 Overland EXP tent from Gazelle could see people reversing the trend. This tent serves as an equally simple, all-seasons-ready solution that gets back to basics and closer to nature. It sets up in minutes, if not seconds, thanks to an integrated hub frame and brings enhanced adjustability, multiple climate control options, and a stabilized foundation built to stand strong against all kinds of weather.

Long a staple of overland and hunting circles, the T4 tent by Gazelle is a burly, all-terrain shelter that relies on its fast, pull-to-pitch hub frame to rival the speed and simplicity of other easy-setup solutions, including rooftop tents (RTTs) and trailers. The roof and each side features an X-frame segment that converges at a central hub, and owners simply pull the structure into place by tugging on the loop on the outside of the hub. Those hub loops are then guy lined and staked down along with the floor corners to prevent collapse.

The T4 Overland EXP keeps the fast pull-hub setup Gazelle is known for Gazelle

Gazelle advertises a 90-second setup time, from "bag to base camp."

Gazelle previously launched the Overland edition as a more rugged, off-road expedition-ready version of that same T4 design, and the EXP variant further bolsters the build, this time with variable weather in mind. The tent maintains the four individual mesh roof panels and removable fly for optimal nighttime stargazing and adds a set of internal fabric panels to close off those roof panels in colder weather.

The usual roof mesh gets covered with zippered panels for all-season use Gazelle

The tent doesn't pack in the thermal insulation of something like Crua's insulated tent lineup, but it does gain two closable vent ports designed for running in heat or air conditioning from an external unit, better adapting to weather extremes. Vent ports have been working their way into standard-feature territory on rooftop tent designs, so Gazelle keeps the T4 competitive as an RTT alternative by including them on its latest ground tent.

Gazelle also cuts out a zippered electrical passthrough for wires. Campers can keep a power station inside for charging and running gadgets, running wires outside to solar panels and/or the A/C unit, for example.

An electrical port lets you run wire in or out to connect heating or A/C units, solar panels and other accessories Gazelle

Another add-on feature, the T4 Overland EXP's "Foundation Feet" are designed to level and stabilize the tent at the corners, providing better wind performance. The solid feet replace common in-fabric grommets in working as stake-out points.

The upgrade about which we're most excited, though, doesn't have anything to do with weather performance or accessories at all. It's a simple repackaging Gazelle should apply across its entire T4 lineup. It has sized down the packed length of the new Overland EXP to 57 inches (145 cm), allowing it to fit widthwise across the trunk or backseat of a variety of cars and SUVs.

Not only do the standard T4 and T4 Overland pack too long to fit vehicles that way, at 66.5 in (169 cm) packed, they're too long to fit lengthwise in 5-foot pickup truck beds with the tailgate closed. You could go diagonal, but then you throw off the straight, organized packing of items like coolers, cargo boxes and duffel bags. The 57-in form will fit as neatly lengthwise in a 5-foot bed as it fits widthwise atop the SUV drawers below.

Gazelle cuts down the awkwardly over-long packaging, allowing the T4 Overland EXP to fit across the trunk of a car or SUV Gazelle

The packed T4 Overland EXP takes on a little bit more width and height to compensate for its shorter length, measuring 9.5 x 9.5 in (L x W, 24 x 24 cm) instead of 8 x 8 in (20 x 20 cm). It erects to offer the same spacious living area combining a 94 x 94-in floor (239 x 239 cm) designed for up to four people with 78 inches (198 cm) of center height, tall enough for most adults to stand up. The hub-style walls create more volume than a domed or sloped design.

The EXP tent uses the same 210-denier ripstop body fabric and 300-denier polyester floor as the standard T4 Overland, built to hold up to the rough and rugged conditions of overland exploration. A separate footprint is included as part of the standard package, working to protect the floor from abrasion and damage and keeping the folded tent cleaner by limiting the amount of dirt, dust and mud to which the attached floor is exposed and then folded and packed into the included 600-D water-resistant duffel carry bag.

Strap the fly on if the weather turns Gazelle

Gazelle introduced the T4 Overland EXP over the weekend and is now offering it for US$600, a $200 discount off the planned MSRP. So whether you plan to trade in an RV and go back to purer au naturel ground camping roots or simply want a sturdy, cold weather-capable tent for your camping gear arsenal, now's a good time to shop.

Source: Gazelle