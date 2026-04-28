Japanese glamping OG blows up the rooftop tent camping space

Years before we had ever heard the term "glamping," we already knew exactly what it was thanks largely to Snow Peak. Founded in 1958, the Japanese brand has been making glamping-grade equipment designed to be as beautiful as it is functional for decades. From base camp couches to portable low-and-slow BBQs, the company's gear is often some of the most original in its segment. So in creating a rooftop tent, Snow Peak didn't just carbon-copy of one of dozens of existing designs out there, instead sculpting out a true original with inflatable frame and signature features you won't find on other vehicle-mounted tents.

We initially thought the Field Rise was the very first rooftop tent from Snow Peak, but it was actually preceded by at least one other. In 2024, Snow Peak developed the Field Trailer, a boxy cargo trailer topped by a broad rooftop tent resembling its large framed cabin tents. That tent, which you can see aboard the Field trailer in the video below, was a traditional softshell tent with an expanded floor that folded out over the side of the trailer to double as an awning. It was designed to sleep four people.

Field Trailer ｜Promotion Movie

The Field Rise is a different style of rooftop tent, complete with a fully inflatable frame. It does, however, feature a fold-out floor, despite a compact two-person footprint that could be made to fit atop the roof. That foldaway two-piece floor helps save space. so the packed tent only takes up a bit over half of the Toyota Land Cruiser roof, leaving space for a single bike rack or a small platform rack or cargo basket. This design contributes to what Snow Peak envisions as an ideal shelter option for mountain biking trips, stand-up paddleboard adventures, overland expeditions with obligatory roof-mounted cargo boxes, and other multi-day outdoor excursions that require a little extra roof space.

The narrow Field Rise footprint leaves some roof space for a bike rack or slim platform rack Snow Peak

The Field Rise's narrow space-saving footprint reminds us of the Thule Foothill and a couple solo RTTs, Terrapod Solo, but a big difference here is that Snow Peak's tent uses an inflatable frame designed to pump into form in a matter of minutes. It airs up into a unique asymmetrical cabin, complete with wide doors on the left and right vehicle sides and windows on the front and rear.

The extra door is an interesting addition uncommon in RTT design, and while we don't think most buyers will add an extra ladder to climb in the other side, it is useful for accessing roof-mounted cargo as pictured at the top.

In Snow Peak's signature style, the Field Rise includes a separate inner tent to promote better breathing and anti-condensation performance Snow Peak

Another unique element of the Field Rise design is its inner tent, a feature carried over from Snow Peak's ground tent lineup, which includes models with removable/add-on inner tents. The Field Rise inner serves to create a double-wall layout around the two campers inside, improving breathability and preventing unwanted condensation. All the openable mesh windows and doorways add plenty of adjustable ventilation.

The inner tent also serves to separate the two-person sleeping area from the "mudroom" just inside the entryway. Here, campers can take off their shoes to prevent getting the sleeping room dirty. The flat floor also serves as a space to enjoy a snack or a cup of coffee, and is perfectly complemented by Snow Peak's tiny Ozen Solo folding table (or a competitor like the Soto Trail Table). This seems like a nice feature but might prove unwanted if the inner tent ends up feeling particularly cramped with two people, who might then prefer more sleeping space over the dedicated mudroom floor strip.

The inner tent design also leaves a "mudroom" that doubles as a level floor for enjoying a snack or drink Snow Peak

The Field Rise is set to come packaged with a sail-like awning and telescopic support poles for the extended floor. The awning will be a little more difficult to set up than the typical modern overlanding awning, owing to a lack of interior frame and reliance on guy lines. It'll serve as a large shade and entryway roof.

Snow Peak announced the Field Rise for Japan as part of its 2026 new product roadmap. It will retail for ¥396,000 (approx. US$2,500) when it hits the market in the coming weeks or months.

Enjoying some shade under the Field Rise awning Snow Peak

There's no indication yet of whether or not the Field Rise will make it to the US market. The compact size and fast inflating design seem perfect for a gear-obsessed US overland and outdoor culture that enjoys combining overnight camping with activities like mountain biking and kayaking, but the limited floor area of the inner tent might prove a deal breaker. The design could be easily adapted with a removable inner tent, though.

We'll look to get further details about the tent itself and possible US launch once it hits the market in Japan.

Source: Snow Peak

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