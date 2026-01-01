Editorial Policy

New Atlas is dedicated to delivering trustworthy, facts-based, solutions-focused, no-nonsense journalism. We have editors in multiple time zones, reviewing each story for clarity, accuracy, tone and attribution.

Our editing and fact-checking systems have been developed over 20 years to ensure we stay true to our core values:

Truth, accuracy and skepticism

We’ve seen enough perpetual motion machines to know that press releases never tell the full story. We pay attention to sample sizes, to context, to journal credibility, to peer review, brand history and expert reactions to bring readers a balanced view. We are apolitical and our reporting is not biased by commercial relationships. Fact-checking is a crucial part of our editorial process.

We avoid overhyping results, and aim to represent scientific findings accurately, especially when they're early-stage or animal studies.

Sourcing, Attribution & Disclosure

Writers are expected to verify facts with primary sources – research papers, company statements, first-person accounts or social media posts from key personnel, etc. Every article includes links to these primary sources wherever possible. Where our articles include information from secondary sources or other publications, we clearly attribute this information and link out to the secondary source.

Where there is a commercial interest, such as affiliate links or sponsored content, it's clearly labeled.

Clear communication

Our readers are intelligent and curious – but they’re usually not experts. We welcome readers into complex ideas using simple and accessible language wherever possible.

Written by humans, for humans

New Atlas is a proudly human publication, and we encourage our writers to express their own unique styles as part of each story. While AI is used in many of our business processes, the editorial team doesn't publish any AI-generated text or images without specific disclosure.

Corrections

Errors do slip through, and we appreciate our readers keeping us accountable! Please contact editor (at) newatlas dot com – we investigate corrections and make changes as necessary.

Where substantial or factual changes have been made, an editor's note is added to the story for full disclosure.