Knives & Multitools

It was just a year ago when Leatherman launched a 20-in-1 pocket tool it literally billed as its best multitool ever. A year later, it's released a new version of the Arc that might rightfully be the most stylish Leatherman ever.
The best flashlight is the one you have with you. That's what makes the tiny new Ysmart Bullet2 a great choice out in the wilderness: it's small enough to fit on a keychain or belt loop, and it turns on as soon as you yank it from its magnetic base.
With its unibody key form factor, Screwpop's Toolkey II is as minimalist as they come. Yet it features 17 tools, making it a perfect 'just in case' multitool: pop it on your keyring and forget about it until you're in a fix.
June 05, 2025 | Ben CoxworthIf you like outdoor gear, chances are you also like things that have a rustic, timeless look. Should that be the case, you'll probably take a shine to the AX03 carabiner-type multitool, which packs nine functions into a classy brass body.
May 30, 2025 | Ben CoxworthKnives and saws are plenty useful when camping, but they're still just two separate tools. Ti-Ally offers an alternative, in the form of a system wherein six different blades can be swapped in and out of a single multi-functional steel handle.
May 30, 2025 | Michael FrancoIn the crowded world of multitool design, it's hard to stand out. Carve Design has managed to do just that by releasing a new version of its Geekey, this time turning the multitool into an affordable lighter case that's rich in functionality.
May 27, 2025 | Ben CoxworthA miniature wrench can certainly be handy, but do you really want to carry it everywhere if it only serves one purpose? That's where the Titanium Mini Portable Wrench comes in, as it packs a total of eight functions.
May 09, 2025 | Abhimanyu GhoshalJapanese hardware brand Titaner's new heavy duty EDC knife features what it's calling the world's first dual-lock system to reliably prevent the blade from accidentally opening – in an ergonomic, built-to-last titanium frame.
May 08, 2025 | C.C. WeissWork Sharp has long been known for its blade sharpening tools. Now it's taking that expertise to an innovative knife lineup all its own. Each RMX knife features an interchangeable pivot that transforms operation from auto to manual and back.
March 27, 2025 | Ben CoxworthSometimes you wanna measure things, but other times you want to do a bit more. That's where the TiCal Pro comes in, as it's a three-way caliper measuring tool that also lets you do some wrenching, bottle-opening, nail-pulling, and more.
March 24, 2025 | Ben CoxworthWhile it's great to have a multitool with a ton of features, those features aren't going to do you much good if the tool is too big to carry with you. The Wolf Fang 2.0 packs in a simple five functions, but it's nice and tiny.
March 21, 2025 | Ben CoxworthIf the response to our article on the Tiruler is anything to go by, there's a lot of interest in folding-ruler multitools. The Pivot X is the latest to hit Kickstarter, boasting seven handy features in one CNC-machined stainless steel package.
March 17, 2025 | Ben CoxworthChances are you already need a steel ruler for your fixing and making tasks, so why not use one that can do much more than most? That's the idea behind the ten-function Tiruler, which packs a protractor, caliper, bubble level and even a wrench.
March 05, 2025 | Ben CoxworthThe best multitool is the one that you actually have with you. Thanks to its tiny size, along with features such as two screwdrivers, two wrenches and a folding steel blade, the Orioners T6 keyring tool isn't likely to get left at home.
March 04, 2025 | Ben CoxworthAlthough there are now a number of multitools that sport tiny adjustable wrenches, the TiSpanner was the first to do so. It's now available in a larger and beefier third-generation incarnation, aptly named the TiSpanner 3.0.
February 27, 2025 | C.C. WeissThe most innovative flip blade of 2025 may not be a knife. CRKT has bravely taken one of its most unique folding knife designs and adapted it into a sleek, compact axe that packs safely without a sheath and flips into full-on chopping mode in milliseconds.
February 25, 2025 | Ben CoxworthIf you're going to be carrying a compass anyway while out in the wilderness, why not carry one that performs multiple functions? That's the idea behind the Loki-Nav compass, which also packs a mirror, magnifying glass, and tinder-making wood file.
February 18, 2025 | C.C. WeissGerber grows its Stakeout camping tool into a small family with the all-new Stakeout Spark. True to its name, this base camp-to-backcountry handheld brings fire-starting capabilities and adds a new form factor to the Stakeout lineup.
