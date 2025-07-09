Crafty measuring ring is now smoother, easier to read, and equipped with a tire

It can be quite the hassle, trying to measure curved surfaces with either a stiff metal tape measure or a floppy cloth one that won't stay in place. The Tiroler 2.0 offers a clever alternative, and it boasts several key improvements over the original model.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Tiroler 2.0 is made by Chinese titanium gadget manufacturer Titaner. Some of the company's previous offerings have included a multifunctional extendable ruler, a modular "superpen" with a 100-year warranty, and a multitool that incorporates a tiny adjustable wrench.

Released two years ago, the original Tiroler is a small titanium device consisting of an unmoving outer ring that you hold onto, along with an inner ring that is free to spin. As you gently push the tool along a curved surface, the inner ring smoothly rotates within the outer ring. After every full revolution, it makes a satisfying click that you both hear and feel.

Each click/revolution represents a measured distance of either 10 cm or 5 inches, depending on whether you're using the metric or imperial model. Smaller increments are shown as numbered tick marks on the inner wheel, which are viewed through a window in the outer wheel.

The Tiroler 2.0 is available in metric and imperial models Titaner

So … suppose you were measuring the circumference of a plant pot (in metric), and the Tiroler clicked six times as you rolled it around the pot, then stopped with the 3.4 mark in the center of its window (when you got back to your starting point). Six clicks would add up to 60 cm, plus 3.4 would equal a total of 63.4 cm (634 mm). Simple!

One of the biggest upgrades to the 2.0 model is a removable silicone O-ring which sits in a groove around the perimeter of the inner ring. This addition allows for better, smoother grip on slick surfaces such as glass and metal, while reducing the risk of leaving scratches. It's essentially a tire for the inner ring.

For an added cost, buyers can choose between five O-ring colors, and outer ring colors of anodized blue or yellow Titaner

The ring-rolling action is further smoothed out by the inclusion of a new PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene)-infused lubricating filament, along with slightly larger bearings. What's more, the clicking noise is now louder, which is sure to please all the gadget nerds out there.

Finally, the window has been moved from the bottom to the top of the outer ring, making the numbers easier to read.

Assuming the Tiroler 2.0 reaches production, a pledge of US$55 will get you a metric model, with $65 required for the larger imperial version – the planned retail prices are $108 and $128, respectively.

You can see the tool in use, in the following video.

Titaner Tiroler 2.0 — A Second Revolution in Curve Measuring

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

