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Knives and Multitools

Third time's the charm? Titanium wrenching multitool is back in 3rd-Gen form

By Maryna Holovnova
May 28, 2026
Third time's the charm? Titanium wrenching multitool is back in 3rd-Gen form
The OmniPro 3.0 multitool is presently on Kickstarter
The OmniPro 3.0 multitool is presently on Kickstarter
View 5 Images
The various components of the OmniPro 3.0
1/5
The various components of the OmniPro 3.0
The wrench itself can be taken out and used separately from the rest of the multitool
2/5
The wrench itself can be taken out and used separately from the rest of the multitool
The 3.0 is made from CNC-machined titanium
3/5
The 3.0 is made from CNC-machined titanium
Backers can choose between Sandblasted Titanium and Black PVD finishes
4/5
Backers can choose between Sandblasted Titanium and Black PVD finishes
The OmniPro 3.0 multitool is presently on Kickstarter
5/5
The OmniPro 3.0 multitool is presently on Kickstarter
View gallery - 5 images

Over the past few years, the team at tool company IF has successfully launched two wrench-based multitools on Kickstarter. Their latest release, the OmniPro Wrench 3.0, combines elements from both earlier versions and also has a few added features.

One of the common issues with EDC (everyday carry) tools is that they are either too small to function effectively as real tools, or too bulky to be carried comfortably for “just in case” situations. The OmniPro wrench sits right between those two extremes and seems to balance compact size and functionality pretty well.

The first generation model focused mostly on compactness, while the second one added more functions. For the third generation, the creators considered all the feedback from earlier backers and attempted to implement some of the most requested additions. Those included a better grip, an extension rod, protective blade groove, and a fully integrated magnetic system.

The various components of the OmniPro 3.0
The various components of the OmniPro 3.0

In total, the 3.0 combines 15 functions into a compact body measuring 104.5 x 46 mm (4.11 x 1.81 in) and weighing 174 g (6.14 oz). Features include a magnetic eternal pen, ruler, #11 scalpel blade, bottle opener, ceramic-bead glass breaker, bit driver, caliper, and adjustable wrench with a 0-18 mm capacity.

The shape of the tool is one of its most interesting characteristics. It almost feels like a tiny Lego set, where every part is moving, rotating, twisting, extending, and transforming into different tools.

The OmniPro Wrench 3.0 also includes modular storage for six bits of different sizes and eight tritium slots. Both the extension rod and modular bit storage use a magnetic snap-and-lock system. A few accessories also rely on magnetic attachments as well, including the pen, bit drivers, bit storage, and ratchet holder.

The 3.0 is made from CNC-machined titanium
The 3.0 is made from CNC-machined titanium

Its ratchet can operate in both directions, and can also be positioned at three different angles. In earlier versions, users had to remove the ratchet head to reverse direction, but the new version features a quick-switch mechanism instead.

Another update requested by backers was the addition of the extension rod, which improves access to tighter spaces. The bottle opener has also been moved away from the wrench jaws to the rear for better grip and stability. The side-mounted #11 scalpel blade includes a finger groove designed to make it safer to deploy and use.

Backers can choose between Sandblasted Titanium and Black PVD finishes
Backers can choose between Sandblasted Titanium and Black PVD finishes

The tool is made from Grade 5 titanium and is also CNC machined, meaning there are no sharp edges or rough spots on the tool. It can be carried in a pocket or attached to a belt with a leather carrying case sold separately. The wrench is available in Sandblasted Titanium and Black PVD finishes.

The full package, which also includes four 4-mm (1/6-in) and six 6-mm (1/4-in) bits, will cost US$309 for early Kickstarter backers, with a planned retail price of $518. Shipping is currently planned for September, assuming the campaign is successful.

OmniPro Wrench 3.0 — Titanium Multi-Tool Wrench System

Source: Kickstarter

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View gallery - 5 images

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Knives and MultitoolsKickstarterMultitoolsTitaniumWrench
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Maryna Holovnova
Maryna Holovnova
Originally from Ukraine and now based in Edmonton, Canada, Maryna is a freelance writer with a passion for storytelling, consumer technology, sports/wellness, sustainable urban living, travel and architecture. She holds a master’s degree in linguistics from Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv and has experience in media, including television and photojournalism. Curious by nature, she’s always driven to explore the latest innovations, and when she’s not writing, you’ll likely find her running or learning a new language.

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