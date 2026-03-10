Titanium keychain packs a folding Sandvik blade and 7 more EDC tools

The latest piece of gear from adventure hardware brand Orioner looks like a great way to start building a versatile everyday carry kit. It'll put a durable folding blade in your pocket, along with a set of essential tools, all in a uniquely designed frame small enough to fit on a keychain.

Orioner says the MS-06's design is inspired by mecha warriors' mobile suits, and I can see some of that with the way the blades fold out on either side. One of them is a Sandvik 14C28N knife, meaning it's made from exceptionally hard and tough stainless steel.

That should stand up to demanding knife work outdoors and in your workshop. It'll also retain its edge sharpness and resist corrosion over time. This should make light work of precisely slicing through leather and fabrics, opening packages, and preparing kindling and food.

ORIONER MS-06: The 8-in-1 EDC Tool Built Like a Mobile Suit

The other blade is a serrated knife that can saw through rope, canvas, branches, and netting. Between these two, you'll be properly prepared for the great outdoors. Both blades feature secure thumb-stud locks so they remain folded when not in use.

The other tools are built into the MS-06's light and durable frame, which is made from grade 5 titanium. You'll find two screwdriver bits, one for cross screw heads, and another for straight screw heads. The latter also acts as a pry bar for opening cans in a pinch. The groove between these serves as an at-the-ready bottle opener, and within the frame are hex wrenches for 2-mm and 5-mm bolts.

The frame also features a hole for a keyring so you can attach the MS-06 to your keys or a lanyard. The multitool measures just over 2 inches (55 mm), so it's easily pocketable too. The sandblasted matte finish will likely have you whipping it out often just to admire it, though.

The MS-06 is expected to retail at US$69, but it's discounted down to $29 while the multitool is being crowdfunded on Kickstarter.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Orioner has previously launched and shipped seven other EDC products on Kickstarter.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in June 2026, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends.

Check out the MS-06 over on Kickstarter.

