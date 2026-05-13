3rd-Gen multitool packs 20 functions into funky key form

EDC Monster is a team of everyday carry (EDC) tool enthusiasts that has been creating compact gear since 2022. One of its signature products is a key-shaped multitool introduced three years ago. The idea behind the series is to create a multifunctional tool that is small and lightweight enough to stay on a keychain – essentially a full toolbox in the shape and size of a key.

The original KeyMaster included over a dozen basic tools, followed by the KeyMaster 2.0, which added more functions and improved versatility. The latest generation, KeyMaster 3.0, is currently seeking backing on Kickstarter and is presented as the most refined version yet.

The tool is designed as a practical tool for emergencies, unexpected repairs, and outdoor adventures – situations when you may not know exactly what you’ll need but still want to have a few backup options.

Along with being able to accommodate attachable bits (pictured), the 3.0 also features integrated Phillips and flathead screwdrivers EDC Monster

KeyMaster 3.0 weighs 53.7 grams (2 oz) and measures 74.5 x 35 x 11 mm (2.93 x 1.38 x 0.43 inches). It is compact and lightweight enough to stay on a key ring or in a pocket without being bulky or noticeable. Despite its small size, the 3.0 combines more than 20 tools.

These include some standard EDC tools such as a pry bar, two screwdrivers, a mini knife, wrench, mini ruler, and bottle opener, along with a nail file, firestarter edge, mini saw, and even a fishhook bender. All the tools are integrated into two key-shaped plates held together at the top, following the same design as the original version.

The EDC Monster team says that it focused less on adding new features this time around, and more on organizing the tools within the compact body and improving how they work together. The body is once again made from Grade 5 titanium, which is commonly used for EDC tools because it’s durable, lightweight, and corrosion-resistant.

The tool comes standard with a sandblasted titanium finish, which can be upgraded to matte black EDC Monster

Although the overall concept remains consistent with previous versions, several new features have been added. While earlier generations of the KeyMaster had fixed wrench sizes, the 3.0 version includes a fully adjustable spanner with a 0-16 mm range. The second plate becomes a handle for a better grip. This feature can be used for quick bike repairs or light furniture fixes.

The screwdriver system has also been upgraded. The tool features a magnetic driver setup designed to reduce slipping during use. It supports 4-mm and 6-mm (1/4 and 1/6-inch) hex bits as well as top-mounted drivers. There is also a magnetic bit storage slot inside the body of the tool, that can hold two bits.

The tool takes a standard #11 replacement blade EDC Monster

And for cutting tasks, the KeyMaster 3.0 features a user-replaceable precision blade.

Assuming the Kickstarter campaign is successful, an early bird pledge of US$79 will get you the tool with two 1/6-inch bits. The planned retail price is $119. If everything goes according to plan, shipping will begin in September.

KeyMaster 3.0: The Next Evolution of Key-Shaped Toolbox

Source: Kickstarter

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