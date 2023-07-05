© 2023 New Atlas
Titanium KeyMaster crams a multitude of tools into a tiny package

By Paul McClure
July 05, 2023
If you’re looking for versatile everyday carry (EDC) multitool, EDC Monster's KeyMaster may fit the bill, packing a variety of tools in a sleek and compact design. Made from high-grade titanium, KeyMaster is built to handle everything from sawing and starting fires to tightening screws and opening bottles. Water-repellent and scratch- and wear-resistant, KeyMaster is built for durability and longevity. It’s super light, too, weighing in at only 1 oz (29 g).

Among the integrated tools are a ruler that provides precise measurements in both inches and metric units, and four different-sized screwdrivers that are incorporated into each side of the tool. It can also be fitted with a batch head that will tackle anything from the smallest job, such as repairing a watch, to the largest, like repairing furniture.

The hex wrench feature of the KeyMaster is capable of fitting multiple bolt and screw sizes commonly found in everyday tasks. Precisely machined hexagonal openings ensure a secure fit and the ability to tighten or loosen fasteners. The tool’s spoke wrench is targeted at cyclists who want to maintain optimal spoke tension to ensure a smooth ride.

The KeyMaster’s serrated edge tool allows the user to undertake small cutting tasks, while the file’s fine-toothed surface will work on wood, plastic and metal. Another layer of versatility has been added with the wire bender feature, which allows users to bend wires to suit their electrical needs. A pry bar provides extra leverage when it’s required.

The fire-starting tool is aimed at camping, hiking, or survival situations. And, when you want to relax and crack open a refreshing drink, KeyMaster has a bottle opener.

Of course, KeyMaster has a knife, and its detachable scalpel blade can be easily installed without external assistance. EDC Monster has designed the KeyMaster with safety in mind, with no sharp edges, meaning you can carry it in your pocket or on a keychain without worrying about injuring yourself. Its built-in knife is secured with a reliable locking mechanism that prevents it from accidentally sliding out.

KeyMaster has already exceeded its Kickstarter goal of US$5,000 and EDC Monster is offering a range of exclusive reward tiers, starting with the Super Early Bird deal at US$59, which comes with the tool and 10 scalpel blades. The higher tier Early Bird deal will get you two KeyMasters and 20 blades for US$109. There is also the option to purchase add-ons such as custom engraving, replacement blades and a black finish.

EDC ships to anywhere in the world for free, with deliveries expected to arrive in October 2023. The KeyMaster’s functionality is demonstrated in the video below.

The KeyMaster: An EDC Tool that supports all your needs

Source: Kickstarter

