ATVs and UTVs

Top News
After years of letting Polaris and Can-Am wrestle each other off the throne, Kawasaki is punching its way into the high-powered side-by-side battle with a beastly new supercharged machine. It will be something of a four-wheeled Ninja H2.
Looking like a cross between a pedaled dump truck and modern motor carriage, the new Intelectra is a muscular e-cargo mover for cities. It carries just under 1,000 lb of payload and operates via a low-maintenance electronic pedaling system.
RZR Racing has been on something of a tear recently. The team partnered with Sebastian Loeb Racing and put Brock Heger in the driver’s seat. Then it won the Dakar. Twice in a row. And the machine that did it is now going into factory production.
Latest News
February 15, 2025 | Aaron TurpenSide-by-side utilities (aka UTVs) are fun and useful machines. Add on Can-Am Apache tank tracks for the snow, though, and they gain a whole new season of usefulness. I went to Utah to find out how.
December 26, 2024 | Aaron TurpenThe Outlander 850 and 1000R, the largest of Can-Am’s ATVs, are new for 2025, with changes from headlights to tail lamps. I traveled to the rocky high elevations of British Columbia to climb mountains on these new Outlander models.
September 23, 2024 | Aaron TurpenTraveling to Coos Bay, Oregon, I recently experienced the new lineup of RZR Pro side-by-side models from Polaris. On the sand, in the dunes, and on the beach, every 2025 RZR Pro showed what it can do.
July 16, 2024 | Aaron TurpenThe Defender is a utility item with almost no frills. Like pickups from the 1970s, the 2024 Can-Am Defender offers no creature comforts, little in the way of electronic technology, and nearly everything about it is form derived from function.
June 05, 2024 | Aaron TurpenPolaris has announced an all-new model lineup for the popular Sportsman 570 utilities. These all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) are the most popular sellers in the Polaris lineup, and haven't seen significant change in over a decade.
May 01, 2024 | Loz BlainIt looks like a Lotus in the middle of unscheduled brain surgery, but the Engler V12 is somehow far more absurd. It's the world's fastest quad bike – a 1,200-horsepower pile of evil, rolling malarkey that no sane person should ride in anger.
April 22, 2024 | C.C. WeissDongfeng Motors is preparing to drop the M-Hunter, an eye-grabbing cross between an SUV and a side-by-side that includes a roll cage cab and loads of clearance. It's not just a concept, either, and will be headed to market ... for a premium price.
April 17, 2024 | Mike HanlonBet you haven't seen one of these before! This unique single-track all-terrain vehicle rocks three wheels with massive balloon tires inside a proprietary monotrack system, driven by a grunty electric motor. But... How do you steer the thing?
April 09, 2024 | Ben CoxworthThe Exoquad four-wheeler is designed to let wheelchair users independently explore the gnarliest of outdoor environments. And while it packs multiple motors, it has an unpowered sibling that's made for no-holds-barred downhill descents.
March 20, 2024 | Aaron TurpenUnveiled today at the San Felipe 250 rally, the new factory racing rig from Polaris is a complete redesign. A new one-piece chassis with a stronger, stiffer frame begins those changes.
February 14, 2024 | Paul RiddenPolaris has announced the addition of another XD – or extreme duty – UTV to its lineup, this time an electric multitasker "engineered from the inside out to withstand tough jobsite duty cycles and enable all-day operation with zero exhaust."
December 05, 2023 | Ben CoxworthJust like their automotive counterparts, gas-powered quad bikes (aka ATVs) aren't exactly poster children for the green movement. That's why we're seeing an increasing number of electric models, the latest being the carbon-fiber-bodied Equad.
November 21, 2023 | Aaron TurpenWith suicide doors, a dumping utility bed, and solid off-road capability, the Can-Am Commander Max is a powerfully useful and fun UTV. That sums up our experience with it after a couple of weeks in the wilds of Wyoming.
November 03, 2023 | Paul RiddenWhile cargo ebikes can be used to haul goods around town, a pedal-powered small van would better suit inner-city delivery businesses. Germany's Antric has just launched a four-wheeled cargo box that's rated to haul a full Euro pallet per trip.
October 18, 2023 | C.C. WeissHySE, a Japanese research association that counts Honda, Toyota and Yamaha as members, is preparing a hydrogen ICE-powered side-by-side for Dakar 2024. Its supercharged X1 off-roader will tackle part of the grueling event for hydrogen engine R&D.
