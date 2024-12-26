Review: New 2025 Can-Am Outlander Proves That More is MOARR

The Outlander 850 and 1000R, the largest of Can-Am’s ATVs, are new for 2025 with changes from headlights to tail lamps. I traveled to British Columbia to climb mountains on the new Outlander models. The crisp of fall had yet to turn to winter, allowing us to use snowmobile trails before the snow arrived. The heavily wooded and rocky high elevations of BC are perfect for adventures on machines like these.

There are two things to know about quads (ATVs): if you wreck, you’ll probably go over the handlebars and if you aren’t sure if you’re going to go over the bars, you probably are already on the way. Unlike snowmobiles, which are mostly a lower body workout, ATV riding involves more upper body strength. Like most things, though, staying safe on an ATV is mostly common sense. Do nothing stupid and nothing stupid will happen.

It helps when the machine you’re riding is built for stability as well. Can-Am has completely changed the frame and chassis for the new Outlander series to that end – and to accommodate the higher horsepower and torque of the new engine.

The Can-Am Outlander’s new frame is stronger and is built with balance as its goal. To help with that, trailing arms at the rear were replaced with control arms, including large rear lower arms to handle bigger impacts. Placement has these arms just behind the differential, while the front arms are moved back slightly to mount just behind the engine. This provides a better attack angle, providing a more stable ride quality for the Outlander.

External reservoir spindles and trailing arms are visible in this rear chassis photo Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

These angles also mean more suspension travel. The Outlander now has 10.8 inches (27.4 cm) up front and 12 in (30.5 cm) at the rear. Both of those were single-digit figures in the previous generation of the ATV.

The Can-Am Outlander 1000R is also the first ATV to enter into triple-digit horsepower ratings. A 999cc Rotax V-twin engine in the 850 produces 82 hp (60 kW), while the same engine in the 1000R outputs 101 horses (74 kW). Torque is 66 and 69 pound-feet (89.5 and 93.5 Nm), respectively. The differences in output are mainly due to engine tuning rather than displacement.

Attached to the new engine is a new continuously variable transmission (CVT) using a pDrive primary clutch and dual-roller-driven pulley. This improves response time, Can-Am says, and makes for a more reliable transmission. I noted that it meant better “engine braking” on downhill runs. The intake for CVT and engine cooling has been relocated to the highest point of the machine (ahead of the handlebars) for easier access to filtration and to prevent water intake. The 1000R models also receive a Visco-4Lok front differential, while the 850 has a Visco-Lok autolocker carried over from the previous-generation Outlander.

With more power comes more responsibility, of course, so Can-Am also beefed up the brakes on the new Outlander. Dual hydraulic discs with twin piston calipers on the front and single discs with a dual-piston on the rear halt the 850. Hydraulic disc brakes with dual pistons are on all four wheels for the 1000R.

Non-judicious use of the throttle is sometimes mandatory for the fun factor Align Media / Can-Am / New Atlas

Weights and measures for the new 2025 Can-Am Outlander are 88.4 inches in length, 48.5 inches in width, and 49 inches in accessory-less height (224.5 x 123 x 124.5 cm). With a full fuel tank (5.1 gal / 19.3 L) and all fluids, Can-Am says the Outlander weighs 1,000 lb (454 kg). Funny enough, in the 850 model, that feels about right. In the 1000R? Not so much. It feels lighter. Thanks, horsepowers!

This is where reality meets perception. Out on the trails, I wasn’t sure what to expect from these new ATVs. On the technical trails, where I assumed the more powerful 1000R would be less adroit, I learned the opposite. Judicious use of the throttle is required, of course, because that much power suddenly rearing while maneuvering at low speeds can be disastrous. But the new suspension ate up the tougher parts of the trail with ease. And the super-cushioned gel seats (on both models) meant I wasn’t repeatedly standing up to avoid butt-smacks.

The 2025 Can-Am Outlander was great out in the woods. The 850 model is easier to control in the technical bits, especially for a relative novice like myself (compared to the “I do this for a living” racers I was around). Its throttle is less jumpy and its weight is felt. The Outlander has a small brake pedal on the right-hand side that brakes only the rear tires. This took some getting used to, as I often have a feet-forward stance in the saddle to make lifting easier. It’s a habit from snowmobiling. On an ATV, however, body balance for maneuvering isn’t as critical. The weight of the machine and grip of the tires does most of the work. So feet further back to allow more spring in the heel to absorb left-right jerks of the machine is better. Having an option for rear-only braking makes many situations easier as well; allowing slowing without all of the forward tilt. Especially useful at speed.

With either Outlander, the 850 or the 1000R, the technical parts of the trail were not too difficult to manage thanks to the new ability of the chassis to flex and compress to keep the rider more level and the tread pushed into the dirt.

Most off-roading looks a lot harder than it actually is Align Media / Can-Am / New Atlas

Once we started mountain climbing, which was on a Jeep trail at higher speeds, the power of the 1000R became very obvious. It’s fast, responsive, and very sure of itself. The 850 did fine, but by comparison, it was a mule requiring a lot of urging to get into a fast pace. Since I rode the 1000R up the hill first, I found myself yelling “MOARR speed, ya slow sumbitch” at the 850. In retrospect, it was fine and the speeds attained were about the same. It just took longer to get up to them.

ATVs are not just for fun, though. For most owners, they’re also workhorses. Or mules, to stay with the analogy. Work mules. There ya go.

Accessories abound for Can-Am’s Outlander. These include chainsaw mounts, fuel jugs, gun and fishing pole carriers, coolers, tool racks. You name it, there’s probably a way to mount it into this ATV. The front rack of the Outlander has a 120-lb (54.5-kg) capacity and the rear has 240 lb (109 kg). Accessory towing is rated at 1,830 lb (830 kg). And finally, opting for the sealed containers ups enclosed storage to 10.6 gal (40 L) – that’s nearly double the previous generation’s capacity.

Accessories I found most useful during our two days in Canada included the front-mounted Bluetooth speaker system, the enclosed and water-resistant phone box facing the driver, and the enclosed rear (dustproof, waterproof) storage. These are great for trail riding, giving good tunes with an easy spot for the phone powering them, and a place to put extra water and a jacket. At home, I would likely find the snowplow, cooler, and chainsaw mount most useful.

The author spent much of his time on this 1000R model with Bluetooth speakers. The right-foot brake for the rear wheels can be seen as well Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Whatever the use case, Can-Am has built a machine for it in this Outlander ATV. More is definitely more here. Of course, there is a price to be paid for that. The 2025 Outlander 850 starts at US$11,199 plus destination. The 1000R starts at $13,899 plus delivery. The most expensive model (Max Limited 1000R) nears $19,000.

