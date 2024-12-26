© 2024 New Atlas
Review: New 2025 Can-Am Outlander Proves That More is MOARR

By Aaron Turpen
December 26, 2024
The author riding up a trail to the top of a mountain in British Columbia, Canada
The author riding up a trail to the top of a mountain in British Columbia, Canada
The author riding up a trail to the top of a mountain in British Columbia, Canada
The author riding up a trail to the top of a mountain in British Columbia, Canada
A lineup of 2025 Can-Am Outlander 1000Rs at "base camp" at a snowmobiling lodge in BC, Canada
A lineup of 2025 Can-Am Outlander 1000Rs at "base camp" at a snowmobiling lodge in BC, Canada
Changes to the chassis of the 2025 Outlander series are shown in this cutaway
Changes to the chassis of the 2025 Outlander series are shown in this cutaway
External reservoir spindles and trailing arms are visible in this rear chassis photo
External reservoir spindles and trailing arms are visible in this rear chassis photo
Specialized models of the Outlander, like this X MR 1000R version, made specifically for water fording and mud bogging
Specialized models of the Outlander, like this X MR 1000R version, made specifically for water fording and mud bogging
The author spent much of his time on this 1000R model with Bluetooth speakers. The right-foot brake for the rear wheels can be seen as well
The author spent much of his time on this 1000R model with Bluetooth speakers. The right-foot brake for the rear wheels can be seen as well
The forests of British Columbia are legendary
The forests of British Columbia are legendary
On top of a mountain as the sun begins to glide towards the horizon
On top of a mountain as the sun begins to glide towards the horizon
Riders celebrate the golden hour sun before heading downhill to end the day
Riders celebrate the golden hour sun before heading downhill to end the day
Technical riding on the Outlander 1000R requires some throttle discipline, but the machine is otherwise fully capable of going wherever the trail leads
Technical riding on the Outlander 1000R requires some throttle discipline, but the machine is otherwise fully capable of going wherever the trail leads
The author pilots the Can-Am Outlander 1000R through the trees
The author pilots the Can-Am Outlander 1000R through the trees
Non-judicious use of the throttle is sometimes mandatory for the fun factor
Non-judicious use of the throttle is sometimes mandatory for the fun factor
The author rounds a bend on a mountain trail as he and the Outlander 1000R head towards its peak
The author rounds a bend on a mountain trail as he and the Outlander 1000R head towards its peak
Fast runs on the Outlander 850 require a little more time to get up to speed
Fast runs on the Outlander 850 require a little more time to get up to speed
Drag racing-style runs on the 1000R proved that MOAR POWER is fun
Drag racing-style runs on the 1000R proved that MOAR POWER is fun
During a break in the action, the author swaps helmet for hat and is probably thinking about second breakfast
During a break in the action, the author swaps helmet for hat and is probably thinking about second breakfast
The Outlander 850 carves through sand, dirt, mud, and more without complaint
The Outlander 850 carves through sand, dirt, mud, and more without complaint
Most off-roading looks a lot harder than it actually is
Most off-roading looks a lot harder than it actually is
Probably the best part of being outdoors on a machine like this Outlander is that there aren't any traffic lights
Probably the best part of being outdoors on a machine like this Outlander is that there aren't any traffic lights
Trail riding on today's ATVs means cushy seating and easy going compared to what there was to ride 20 years ago
Trail riding on today's ATVs means cushy seating and easy going compared to what there was to ride 20 years ago
The author, shortly after getting hit by yet another 22 caliber bug flying straight at his face
The author, shortly after getting hit by yet another 22 caliber bug flying straight at his face
You can't hear it in this photo, but the author is screaming "Yeeeeee HAWWW" at the top of his lungs
You can't hear it in this photo, but the author is screaming "Yeeeeee HAWWW" at the top of his lungs
Aaron makes friends everywhere he goes. This Canadian bug, for example, climbed on his water bottle and said "Sorrry," so I gave him a little pat
Aaron makes friends everywhere he goes. This Canadian bug, for example, climbed on his water bottle and said "Sorrry," so the author gave him a little pat on his head
The Outlander 850 and 1000R, the largest of Can-Am’s ATVs, are new for 2025 with changes from headlights to tail lamps. I traveled to British Columbia to climb mountains on the new Outlander models. The crisp of fall had yet to turn to winter, allowing us to use snowmobile trails before the snow arrived. The heavily wooded and rocky high elevations of BC are perfect for adventures on machines like these.

There are two things to know about quads (ATVs): if you wreck, you’ll probably go over the handlebars and if you aren’t sure if you’re going to go over the bars, you probably are already on the way. Unlike snowmobiles, which are mostly a lower body workout, ATV riding involves more upper body strength. Like most things, though, staying safe on an ATV is mostly common sense. Do nothing stupid and nothing stupid will happen.

It helps when the machine you’re riding is built for stability as well. Can-Am has completely changed the frame and chassis for the new Outlander series to that end – and to accommodate the higher horsepower and torque of the new engine.

The Can-Am Outlander’s new frame is stronger and is built with balance as its goal. To help with that, trailing arms at the rear were replaced with control arms, including large rear lower arms to handle bigger impacts. Placement has these arms just behind the differential, while the front arms are moved back slightly to mount just behind the engine. This provides a better attack angle, providing a more stable ride quality for the Outlander.

External reservoir spindles and trailing arms are visible in this rear chassis photo
External reservoir spindles and trailing arms are visible in this rear chassis photo

These angles also mean more suspension travel. The Outlander now has 10.8 inches (27.4 cm) up front and 12 in (30.5 cm) at the rear. Both of those were single-digit figures in the previous generation of the ATV.

The Can-Am Outlander 1000R is also the first ATV to enter into triple-digit horsepower ratings. A 999cc Rotax V-twin engine in the 850 produces 82 hp (60 kW), while the same engine in the 1000R outputs 101 horses (74 kW). Torque is 66 and 69 pound-feet (89.5 and 93.5 Nm), respectively. The differences in output are mainly due to engine tuning rather than displacement.

Attached to the new engine is a new continuously variable transmission (CVT) using a pDrive primary clutch and dual-roller-driven pulley. This improves response time, Can-Am says, and makes for a more reliable transmission. I noted that it meant better “engine braking” on downhill runs. The intake for CVT and engine cooling has been relocated to the highest point of the machine (ahead of the handlebars) for easier access to filtration and to prevent water intake. The 1000R models also receive a Visco-4Lok front differential, while the 850 has a Visco-Lok autolocker carried over from the previous-generation Outlander.

With more power comes more responsibility, of course, so Can-Am also beefed up the brakes on the new Outlander. Dual hydraulic discs with twin piston calipers on the front and single discs with a dual-piston on the rear halt the 850. Hydraulic disc brakes with dual pistons are on all four wheels for the 1000R.

Non-judicious use of the throttle is sometimes mandatory for the fun factor
Non-judicious use of the throttle is sometimes mandatory for the fun factor

Weights and measures for the new 2025 Can-Am Outlander are 88.4 inches in length, 48.5 inches in width, and 49 inches in accessory-less height (224.5 x 123 x 124.5 cm). With a full fuel tank (5.1 gal / 19.3 L) and all fluids, Can-Am says the Outlander weighs 1,000 lb (454 kg). Funny enough, in the 850 model, that feels about right. In the 1000R? Not so much. It feels lighter. Thanks, horsepowers!

This is where reality meets perception. Out on the trails, I wasn’t sure what to expect from these new ATVs. On the technical trails, where I assumed the more powerful 1000R would be less adroit, I learned the opposite. Judicious use of the throttle is required, of course, because that much power suddenly rearing while maneuvering at low speeds can be disastrous. But the new suspension ate up the tougher parts of the trail with ease. And the super-cushioned gel seats (on both models) meant I wasn’t repeatedly standing up to avoid butt-smacks.

The 2025 Can-Am Outlander was great out in the woods. The 850 model is easier to control in the technical bits, especially for a relative novice like myself (compared to the “I do this for a living” racers I was around). Its throttle is less jumpy and its weight is felt. The Outlander has a small brake pedal on the right-hand side that brakes only the rear tires. This took some getting used to, as I often have a feet-forward stance in the saddle to make lifting easier. It’s a habit from snowmobiling. On an ATV, however, body balance for maneuvering isn’t as critical. The weight of the machine and grip of the tires does most of the work. So feet further back to allow more spring in the heel to absorb left-right jerks of the machine is better. Having an option for rear-only braking makes many situations easier as well; allowing slowing without all of the forward tilt. Especially useful at speed.

With either Outlander, the 850 or the 1000R, the technical parts of the trail were not too difficult to manage thanks to the new ability of the chassis to flex and compress to keep the rider more level and the tread pushed into the dirt.

Most off-roading looks a lot harder than it actually is
Most off-roading looks a lot harder than it actually is

Once we started mountain climbing, which was on a Jeep trail at higher speeds, the power of the 1000R became very obvious. It’s fast, responsive, and very sure of itself. The 850 did fine, but by comparison, it was a mule requiring a lot of urging to get into a fast pace. Since I rode the 1000R up the hill first, I found myself yelling “MOARR speed, ya slow sumbitch” at the 850. In retrospect, it was fine and the speeds attained were about the same. It just took longer to get up to them.

ATVs are not just for fun, though. For most owners, they’re also workhorses. Or mules, to stay with the analogy. Work mules. There ya go.

Accessories abound for Can-Am’s Outlander. These include chainsaw mounts, fuel jugs, gun and fishing pole carriers, coolers, tool racks. You name it, there’s probably a way to mount it into this ATV. The front rack of the Outlander has a 120-lb (54.5-kg) capacity and the rear has 240 lb (109 kg). Accessory towing is rated at 1,830 lb (830 kg). And finally, opting for the sealed containers ups enclosed storage to 10.6 gal (40 L) – that’s nearly double the previous generation’s capacity.

Accessories I found most useful during our two days in Canada included the front-mounted Bluetooth speaker system, the enclosed and water-resistant phone box facing the driver, and the enclosed rear (dustproof, waterproof) storage. These are great for trail riding, giving good tunes with an easy spot for the phone powering them, and a place to put extra water and a jacket. At home, I would likely find the snowplow, cooler, and chainsaw mount most useful.

The author spent much of his time on this 1000R model with Bluetooth speakers. The right-foot brake for the rear wheels can be seen as well
The author spent much of his time on this 1000R model with Bluetooth speakers. The right-foot brake for the rear wheels can be seen as well

Whatever the use case, Can-Am has built a machine for it in this Outlander ATV. More is definitely more here. Of course, there is a price to be paid for that. The 2025 Outlander 850 starts at US$11,199 plus destination. The 1000R starts at $13,899 plus delivery. The most expensive model (Max Limited 1000R) nears $19,000.

Product Page: 2025 Can-Am Outlander

Aaron Turpen
Aaron Turpen
Aaron is a Wyoming-based automotive journalist with interests in electronic and engineering technology. Outside of New Atlas, Aaron is a prolific writer, father of two, and would-be chicken farmer.

