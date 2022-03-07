New Atlas 20th Anniversary
New Atlas is 20!
March 07, 2022
New Atlas clocks up two decades covering science and technology this month! To celebrate we’ll be digging into our archives to bring you our favorite moments, and throughout March you can subscribe to New Atlas for just US$10 a year.
March 15, 2022Over the past 20 years we’ve crossed paths with all manner of passionate people blazing their own trails, so we thought this would be a good opportunity to revisit some of the more eccentric characters we’ve been lucky enough to interview in that time.
March 10, 2022The moving image is an awesome tool when your mission is to educate the world about emerging technologies. Permit us some self-indulgence as we revisit our very first video, and many others we still find ourselves looking back on fondly as we turn 20.
March 09, 2022Inventors and innovators have long been fascinated with the idea of personal flight. So have we, and as it turns out, we couldn't have picked a better time in history to cover it.
