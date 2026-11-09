New Atlas 20th Anniversary

New Atlas
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November 09, 2026 | Loz BlainSome things just make me unreasonably happy, and I'm stoked to share this one: night owls like myself will appreciate the latest feature we've added to the site: a light/dark mode switch that should make New Atlas much easier on your eyes at night.
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April 15, 2022 | Nick LavarsAs New Atlas celebrates it 20th birthday, let's cast an eye over some of the more notable technology fails in recent times, a list featuring ambitious startups and big-names you mightn't expect to put a foot wrong.
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March 24, 2022 | Michael IrvingThe hunt for planets beyond our solar system has taken off over the last few decades. With the recent discovery of the 5,000th exoplanet coinciding with our own 20th anniversary, now is the perfect time to reflect on the milestones along the way.
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March 20, 2022 | Loz BlainThe emerging eVTOL industry is drawing in enormous investment money on the promise of clean, cheap, quiet electric air taxis – but it all started with a NASA engineer's research project back in 2009. Enjoy a look back at some of our early coverage.
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March 15, 2022 | Darren QuickOver the past 20 years we’ve crossed paths with all manner of passionate people blazing their own trails, so we thought this would be a good opportunity to revisit some of the more eccentric characters we’ve been lucky enough to interview in that time.
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March 10, 2022 | Loz BlainThe moving image is an awesome tool when your mission is to educate the world about emerging technologies. Permit us some self-indulgence as we revisit our very first video, and many others we still find ourselves looking back on fondly as we turn 20.
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March 09, 2022 | Noel McKeeganInventors and innovators have long been fascinated with the idea of personal flight. So have we, and as it turns out, we couldn't have picked a better time in history to cover it.
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March 07, 2022 | Noel McKeeganThis year New Atlas clocks up two decades covering science and technology. Twenty years is a long time in any field, but when your mission is to keep track of human innovation, it’s several lifetimes. A look back through our archives hammers home just how far things have come ...
TALES FROM THE ARCHIVES
20 years is a long time in science and technology – and it's fascinating to look back...
2015
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2005