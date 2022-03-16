20th Anniversary Retrospective: Unconventional wisdom
Over the past 20 years we’ve crossed paths with all manner of passionate people blazing their own trails, so we thought this would be a good opportunity to revisit some of the more eccentric characters we’ve been lucky enough to chat with over the journey.
By definition, eccentric are unconventional. They see things differently and encourage others do the same. But breaking new ground isn't just about seeing new opportunities where others see none. It's about having the wherewithal and determination to forge that new path. So, if there is one trait we would say is common to all of the following interview subjects, it isn't eccentricity – it's passion. That’s what kept them pursuing visions that many others would have disregarded as crazy and kept them persevering when others would have taken the easier well-laid path, or simply given up.
Picking the brains of such people to gain an insight into their work and a greater understanding of their drive and inspiration is one of the major benefits of what we do. We hope you enjoy paying them another visit as much as we did.
Szymon Klimek's artwork is small, mechanical, and amazing!July 31, 2012Szymon Klimek fabricates the most amazing miniature electromechanical artwork you are ever likely to see.
Lionel Buckett's extraordinary treehouse hotel in Australia's Blue MountainsMay 08, 2015Built around a turpentine tree and fireproofed against the harsh Australian bushfire season, this treehouse hotel cabin is a magical space with profoundly stunning views. It's another masterpiece from Clifftop Cave builder Lionel Buckett.
The Cockeyed experiments and creations of Rob CockerhamFebruary 14, 2011Rob Cockerham conducts DIY science experiments, performs hands-on product research and creates wacky inventions on his Cockeyed blog.
Eddie Paul: How to build a mechanical sharkApril 08, 2016Inventor, automaker, stuntman and Hollywood prop builder Eddie Paul gives us an unique insight into the process behind one of his spectacular mechanical sharks.
Evolving art: Majestic Strandbeest sculptures come to life on the beachNovember 17, 2013How many artificial animals can you encounter on a seaside walk? More than one if you frequent the Dutch coastline where Theo Jansen's moving artworks amble along with the help of their rudimentary senses.
Cyborg dad talks sonar implants, Lovetron9000 and the fight to keep his kidsMarch 30, 2017Transhumanist Rich Lee currently has five implants in his body meant to enhance the way he experiences and interacts with the world. While they may have added to his life, they may now also be taking something away: his kids. We talked with the body modifier to find out more.
Interview: Vitaly Bulgarov, designer of that giant Korean robot suitDecember 23, 2016From science fiction to science fact: Vitaly Bulgarov's work on Hollywood sci-fi blockbusters gave him a unique perspective to tackle his greatest work - a 13-ft tall, walking robot mecha suit with arms that mimic the motions of a human pilot.
Interview: Rocket-bike pilot Eddie Braun on his new Stuntman filmJuly 25, 2021New Atlas was at Snake River Canyon five years ago when Eddie Braun spectacularly finished the terrifying rocket bike jump that nearly killed Evel Knievel. The event is now a gorgeous documentary on Disney+, and we sat down with Braun to reminisce.
