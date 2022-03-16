20th Anniversary Retrospective: Unconventional wisdom

Over the past 20 years we’ve crossed paths with all manner of passionate people blazing their own trails, so we thought this would be a good opportunity to revisit some of the more eccentric characters we’ve been lucky enough to chat with over the journey.

By definition, eccentric are unconventional. They see things differently and encourage others do the same. But breaking new ground isn't just about seeing new opportunities where others see none. It's about having the wherewithal and determination to forge that new path. So, if there is one trait we would say is common to all of the following interview subjects, it isn't eccentricity – it's passion. That’s what kept them pursuing visions that many others would have disregarded as crazy and kept them persevering when others would have taken the easier well-laid path, or simply given up.

Picking the brains of such people to gain an insight into their work and a greater understanding of their drive and inspiration is one of the major benefits of what we do. We hope you enjoy paying them another visit as much as we did.