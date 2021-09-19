Expedition Trucks
Hardcore overland expedition trucks engineered for remote, off-grid travel and rugged self-reliance in the world’s toughest terrains.
Latest News
-
September 19, 2021 | Loz BlainUK startup Fering is gearing up to build electric vehicles for cross-continental explorers. It's starting out with the Pioneer, a go-anywhere brick outhouse of a thing designed for monster range figures under the most extreme circumstances on Earth.
-
February 21, 2021 | Aaron TurpenThe Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator are the most-accessorized vehicles in the United States and are some of the most popular overlanding rigs on the planet. So when we were asked to try a from-the-dealership, ready-to-go setup from RMT Overland, we grabbed keys and took off.
-
December 05, 2019 | C.C. WeissLast time we looked at the SLRV Commander 8x8 two-story motorhome, it was still in the build, but it has since been completed. An engineering marvel, the wheeled explorer yacht brings together a military-grade shell with a duplex interior.
-
October 21, 2017 | C.C. WeissThe Unicat MD77h MAN TGS 6x6 packs three axles, 530 hp of diesel muscle, and a comfy interior with multipurpose kitchen, two sleeping areas, a washer and dryer, and multiple entertainment systems. Explore whatever obscure corner of the world speaks to you without losing a single warm night of sleep.
-
June 22, 2016 | C.C. WeissThe Mitsubishi Fuso 4x4-based Base 4x4 pop-top expedition truck finds a niche somewhere between pop-up off-road camper vans and more elaborate expedition trucks. The aluminum-box off-road motorhome offers a more affordable, more customizable expedition option.