Herculean 4x4 camper van amps up for bigger, bolder adventure

A rather striking cross between an oversized adventure van, toy hauler and globetrotting expedition vehicle, the Epicore Action Van does wild exploration and adventure a little differently. Instead of living like a miniaturized palace, its tall, wide, pop-top-expanded monocoque living space supplies the strict necessities and encourages occupants to spend long days immersing themselves in the surrounding mountains, deserts and forests. Its massive gear garage stores, organizes and maintains all your tools of adventure, while its roomy interior sleeps, feeds and toilets four people while ensuring they don't get so cozy they miss dawn patrol.

If we ever saw an RV product appear like it should be rightfully covered in Red Bull livery, the Epicore Van would be it. More so than virtually any other adventure rig we can think of (this one maybe comes close), the Epicore is optimized for action sports and adrenaline-firing adventure from its tire contact patches to its rooftop solar panels. Its 35-mm-thick (1.4-in) fiberglass-sandwich module is even colored a shade of blue not far off from Red Bull's.

Usually, we'd be inclined to call the Epicore, developed by Italian truck customizer Pichler Nutzfahrzeuge (Commercial Vehicles), an "expedition vehicle" since, despite being developed on a van chassis, it's just too big and upfitted to feel like a van. And it's more ruggedized and off-road-centric than what the term "Class B+ motorhome" brings to mind.

At 640 cm (252 in) long, the Epicore Van is actually well shorter than the longest camper vans on the market, but that's the smallest model available among three different sizes. And it's more the flared 225-cm (88.5-in) width, (3.3-m) 10.8-foot closed height and 7-ton gross vehicle weight rating that make it look so huge against the camper van masses.

That said, the way Pichler lays out the floor plan is absolutely more in line with a bike-hauling adventure camper van than it is the luxury-showered inner sanctum of a long-range expedition vehicle. So the Epicore Van really strikes us as a supersized adventure camper van ready to chase down a remote trail access point, climbing approach or river put-in and work loyally as the homey base camp to which you return after the day's (or days') challenge.

The Epicore van's biggest point of differentiation from the typical van, compact motorhome or expedition truck comes at the rear. Instead of the solid wall or dual doors you'd expect to find wrapping the back, Pichler installs a full-height drop-down tailgate that doubles as a loading platform. The interior of the door has rows of airline tie-down track that allow for mounting bikes and other gear vertically inside the van. The 750-kg (1,650-lb) load-rated tailgate opens and closes via an electro-hydraulic lift, taking the mounted bikes and gear right along with it.

When lowered, the platform doubles as an above-ground deck area that campers can stand or sit on. It's a place to get up off muddy or slushy ground to pull off one's boots before entering the van, enjoy an après beverage, or take in the sunset or sunrise. It'll be especially handy when parked on particularly rocky, muddy or otherwise unaccommodating ground surfaces, providing a better alternative for simply planting down a chair outdoors. Pichler even suggests backing up to the water's edge and using the tailgate as a mini-dock.

Beyond the gear hanging vertically on the inside of the tailgate, the extra large rear garage includes plenty of storage space for additional cargo, accessories and clothing. Tie-down rails around the walls and ceiling provide a place to hang small items and secure strapped down cargo. Running with the Epicore mountain bike theme, you can keep your helmets, body armor, bike tools, cycling clothes and shoes all together in one place so that it's easier to get ready and get out there come morning. The space even serves as a sheltered workshop for repairing and tuning gear.

As if the garage weren't already carrying its weight, it also double as the bathroom. There's a shower sprayer to clean gear, boots and people and a drained floor below a rubber mat. The Boxio dry separating toilet slides out from a compartment at the bottom of the passenger-side cabinet console, and an electric roller partition splits the space off from the main living area at the push of a button. That partition is also a nice way of walling off wet, dirty, sweaty gear while eating and relaxing in the front lounge area.

We just started using a Boxio toilet ourselves, and we like it a lot ... as a simple, practical solution for truck camping with a tent. We know the Epicore is all about function over form, solutions for adventure, not luxury, but we think any RV in this price and size category should have a nicer bathroom than a wide-open garage shower and portable $200 Eurobox with disposable bags and urine canister. A small partitioned room and a CompoCloset S1 or Clesana X1 toilet would probably do the trick without even making a discernible mark on the final price tag.

But maybe we've just grown fussier about where we shower and shit than today's Red Bull Rampage set.

Inching forward, the Epicore kitchen is located just in front of the partition. The block includes a sink, stored portable induction cooktop, and a recessed utensil tray atop the countertop. Pichler chose not to hard-mount a cooktop so campers could also pull out the portable induction unit to cook outside.

Both the utensil tray and sink have flush lids that function to connect the greater work space into single surface. Front and rear flip-up extensions further expand the work area to serve as both a cooking station and garage workbench. The 70-L Dometic fridge is located at the end of the kitchen block for easy access from both the living area and garage.

Up front, Pichler deconstructs the traditional front dinette into a more flexible space. Instead of a forward-facing two-seat bench, it installs two captain's seats that can mount facing forward or sideways on the floor rails. The two cab swivel seats work to accommodate the other two campers on board, and a pair of floating Lagun tables let the dining space follow the campers' seating positions.

The full-length electro-actuated pop-top up above doubles the sleeping space, accommodating four people on two separate 135 x 200-cm (53 x 79-in) beds. Along with the lower floor area, the upstairs space is heated via a dual air heater system that runs on diesel.

The roof itself is topped by four 150-W solar panels feeding the 480-Ah leisure battery. A 3,000-W Victron inverter, Revotion smart home control system, 10.9-in central command iPad, 70-A charge booster, Wi-Fi router, LED strip lighting, and 230-V and USB A/C outlets are also part of the electrical package. Pichler even mentions the option of a projector system with large screen for viewing and editing action cam footage on the spot – all that's missing is a GoPro dash mount to film the ride before pulling the cam off and using it to grab biking footage.

The Iveco Daily 4x4 chassis down below brings along a 180-hp 3.0-liter diesel engine, eight-speed Hi-Matic auto transmission, and all-wheel drive system with locking front and rear differentials. It's also equipped with a leaf spring suspension, Marquart shocks and a 220-A alternator. It rides on a 348-cm (137-in) wheelbase, and Pichler offers larger models atop a 378- or 418-cm (149- or 165-in) Daily 4x4 wheelbase. Pichler is also working on a sizing the layout down into a 3.5-ton MAN TGE 4x4 van.

We love the concept of a no-holds-barred adventurer but think the Epicore needs just a little refinement, at least so far as that bathroom is concerned. Of course, Pichler is keen to work with clients on customizing floor plans, so we're sure if one were to ask nicely, the builder wouild be willing to frame out a more proper wet bathroom.

Pichler does not list pricing information, but Germany's Explorer Magazin mentions a price of €390,000 (approx. US$451,000) in a recent video walkthrough.

Source: Pichler Nutzfahrzeuge

