A camper van that sleeps two people and two bikes is a recipe for a seriously fun summer (and spring and fall), especially if it can sleep all four at the same time. With its new Twin Supreme 640 SGX, Slovenian converter Adria creates that exact 2+2 camper van layout in a Fiat Ducato. A convertible rear gear garage lets you carry two mountain bikes (or whatever other gear you want to slide, rearrange and cram in there), while a light-filled van cabin offers a comfortable place to wind down as the blood-orange sunset cedes the sky to explosive starlight.

