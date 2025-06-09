Adventure Vehicles
All-terrain machines with which to explore the great outdoors - including campervans, trailers, RVs, expedition trucks, off-road vehicles, 4X4s and dirtbikes.
Top News
We like Nissan cars and trucks well enough but wonder if the company is wasting its talents by not focusing solely on campers. Its latest, the Caravan MyRoom debuts as a warm, welcoming tiny RV with a clean-folding Murphy bed and sliding workstation.
Is there any vehicle more adorable than a sub-4-m Japanese micro-camper van? Maybe a next-gen micro-camper built into a versatile van platform that also works as a commercial goods-hauler and mobile pop-up shop? That's the Toyota Kayoibako.
Peace Vans has built a brand around classic VW camper vans, so it's not surprising it's the first US shop to show ID. Buzz camper kits. It welcomes the little electric van with 3 camper kits that range from tailgate kitchen to fully equipped mini-RV.
Latest News
June 09, 2025 | C.C. WeissBest known for big luxury motorhomes, Tiffin has been branching out into a more adventurous realm. This year it grows that "Adventure" lineup with the all-new Open Trail Class B+ all-terrain camper bus, a compelling super-sized camper van.
June 07, 2025 | C.C. WeissHow do you improve upon a timeless design icon? By pulling a little inspiration from a master in an adjacent field. The Airstream Frank Lloyd Wright trailer is Silver Bullet outside but filled with an organic multipurpose interior inspired by Wright.
June 03, 2025 | C.C. WeissNo matter how you spec it, the all-new Hawk+ camper from Four Wheel Campers will serve as your personal wilderness escape. Buyers can spec it however they like, from fast, simple weekend getaway to all-out autonomous cabin-in-the-woods.
May 29, 2025 | C.C. WeissGrand Design RV brings American adventure and European luxury screaming together in its all-new Lineage VT camper van. The off-grid-ready rig offers a level of interior glamping luxury we're not used to seeing outside the European or custom markets.
May 27, 2025 | C.C. WeissThe Tiffin GH1 all-terrain camper van was one of the most pleasant RV surprises of 2024. Now Tiffin follows it up with the GH2, a stretched Sprinter AWD camper van that prices the same as a Winnebago Revel ... but with well more space.
May 23, 2025 | C.C. WeissThe Tusca HitchHiker chassis-less camper pod has been renamed the Freedom Camper and is now available in a lighter, sleeker version that fits trucks as small as the Ford Maverick and requires just two people to lift on and off the vehicle.
May 22, 2025 | C.C. WeissWe've seen some tiny campers over the years but nothing quite as tiny as the newest member of VW's storied van fleet. Shrunken down to fractional scale, this ID. Buzz is more than just a toy, working as part of the world's largest model railroad.
May 16, 2025 | C.C. WeissJeep hits the ground of Overland Expo West hard this year with an all-new concept it calls the Awning and Rooftop Tent (ARTT) concept, a go-anywhere Wrangler pop-top micro-camper straight from the off-road gurus at Jeep's own performance parts arm.
May 09, 2025 | C.C. WeissThe Highcountry Unlimited UTV trailer leaps to life with a retro-inspired design featuring a big, old towable tub, specialized walking beam suspension connecting its four wheels, and the ability to transform into a modern-day covered wagon.
May 07, 2025 | Abhimanyu GhoshalPebble, the California-based RV company looking to shake up the space with modern features and design, has begun manufacturing its Flow electric trailer. Pre-ordered units (which start at $109,500) are scheduled to ship this spring.
May 05, 2025 | C.C. WeissTonke released a video this month showing its new VW ID. Buzz expandable sleeper roof design in action. The new pop-top leverages aspects of rooftop tent design to create a larger bed and more spacious living area, bringing more living comfort.
May 03, 2025 | C.C. WeissHappier Camper has long combined colorful retro styling with modular living. As it has expanded its lineup, it's added more permanent fixtures to its otherwise modular floor plans. The new Traveler Summit trailer is the next step forward.
May 01, 2025 | C.C. WeissAustralia's largest RV brand is rolling out a simple but highly functional toy-hauling off-road camper. The new Crosstrail carries a quad or three bikes plus everything you need for a day trip or for a full adventure holiday.
April 29, 2025 | C.C. WeissThe all-new JPOD turns an everyday Jeep Wrangler into an all-out tour de force of overland exploration. Beautifully simple in execution, the camper truck is a nimble, go-anywhere Jeep that carries its own squaredrop accommodations on its chassis.
April 25, 2025 | C.C. WeissVW's first-ever plug-in hybrid camper van went on sale in Continental Europe last fall and is now making its way to the UK. The new California ran behind the Ford Nugget in getting a clean, quiet electrified powertrain option, but now surges ahead.
