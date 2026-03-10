Airstream B+ camper van is a dream retreat with unique layout

Airstream launched the original Mercedes Sprinter 170-based Atlas Class B+ small motorhome back in 2017. It's now split the model into a small lineup, launching an alternative floor plan called the 25RT. The new model sizes down from the expandable Atlas mold, offering a streamlined floor plan without any slide-outs. And in order to make it as comfortable as possible for a pair of adventurous road travelers, Airstream reorganizes the floor plan to create an eat-in kitchen and full two-room dry bath.

A step up from a basic camper van, the Atlas series features a larger aluminum-framed Airstream body atop a Sprinter 170 dually chassis. While the 297-in-long (754-cm) vehicle is noticeably larger and bulkier than a Sprinter van, Airstream does a nice job streamlining the bodywork into a sleek, seamless automotive design that offers more living space than any factory van could aspire to.

With the RT – Rear Twin – floor plan, Airstream uses that space in a very different way from the original Atlas, now called the Atlas 25MS (Murphy Suite). The rear twin beds are pretty self explanatory, but it's the other end of the floor plan that really distinguishes the 25RT from other camper vans and Class B+ RVs. Without any pretense of offering space for more than two people, Airstream pulls the front dining lounge and kitchen together in a way we can't recall seeing before.

This photo demonstrates how closely the kitchen and dinette are spaced Airstream

Airstream pushes the kitchen area way up and combines it into a shared space with the common front dinette. The kitchen is so far forward, only a single bench seat separates it from the driver's seat. That bench seat combines into the two-person dinette with the swivel cockpit seats and removable adjustable-position table.

In a factory van, this layout would feel quite claustrophobic, but in Airstream's wider motorhome module, it appears to offer enough floor aisle space to cook comfortably. Airstream further opens up the kitchen area by using a portable induction cooktop that stows away to leave a clean counter surface when not in use. It also moves cold storage across the aisle in the form of the standing 188-L fridge/freezer integrated into the console. The microwave is located above the kitchen counter at the same height as the overhead cabinets.

The standing refrigerator next to the shower room Airstream

The sink is pushed all the way back into the rear corner of the kitchen counter area, allowing the countertop to double as a sort of side table when eating dinner or enjoying cocktails. In this way, the integrated dinette/galley can enhance the experience, keeping food within reach without overloading the dining table itself. There's also a separate countertop across the way, perfect for serving as an extension of the kitchen work space during meals or as a traditional entryway console table for keys, flashlights and other frequent-use items.

By organizing the kitchen in this particular way, Airstream frees up enough space amidships for a dry bathroom with separate shower and toilet rooms separated by the center aisle. The toilet room is located directly behind the L-shaped kitchen counter and also houses the sink. The dedicated shower is across the way, just behind the refrigerator, providing a roomy discrete space in which to shower than a wet bath or single-room dry bath.

Right across the hall from the toilet room, the shower has a dedicated room Airstream

The rear bedroom continues the greater floor plan's left/right split with a pair of 76 x 33-in (193 x 84-cm) single beds. The bedroom space also includes a central night stand with shelf, wraparound overhead cabinetry and ambient lighting, and a 24-in smart TV on swivel mount.

The nightstand that runs below the heads of the two beds stands atop the full-width pass-through storage tunnel that runs transversely through the bedroom room. This gear cabinet provides loads of space for storing coolers, fishing rods, folding chairs, golf clubs and more. The raised longitudinal bed frames then house storage cabinets of their own below the mattresses.

We don't see any mention of an adjoining queen set, so the two Atlas 25RT occupants will have separate single beds split by the nightstand/shelf Airstream

The Atlas 25RT also comes prepackaged with a 15,000-BTU air conditioning system, diesel hydronic air and water heating, a 6.9-kWh lithium leisure battery (upgradable to 17.2 kWh), a 3,000-W sine inverter, and a Multiplex command touchscreen. It's further equipped with a TV antenna and is prewiring for both cable and satellite. A Starlink Roam satellite dish is available as an option, as is a 400-W rooftop solar system.

The Atlas 25RT inspires occupants to get out from behind the RV walls with a power awning with LED lighting and auto retract and a folding table and chair set. It also includes custom vinyl mats, a hot/cold outdoor shower and exterior 110-V/HDMI and coax outlets.

At a scenic base camp with the Airstream Atlas 25RT Airstream

Airstream introduced the Atlas 25RT at the 2026 Florida RV Supershow in January. The new RV is available now for a starting price of US$289,900 with a 209-hp 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine. While that certainly isn't a cheap way to go for a two-person motorhome, it is a well cheaper option than the four-berth slide-out Murphy bed Atlas 25MS, which starts at $334,900. So the Atlas series has technically gotten more affordable, even if it doesn't feel like it.

Source: Airstream

