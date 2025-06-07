Dirtbikes
Tear up trails and conquer rugged terrain with the latest two-stroke, four-stroke and battery-electric dirtbikes, built for speed, control, and adrenaline-fueled off-road fun. Including motocross/MX, enduro, dual-sport, ag bikes and trials bikes.
The AMP Moto RR comes mated to a 4-speed manual transmission and reverse gear, producing a peak power of 33.5 hp and 66.3 lb-ft of torque. At just 275 lbs, it boasts a power-to-weight ratio that surpasses most 450cc dirt bikes. And for $3,250, it could be yours.
Rokon motorcycles aren’t like any other. This particular two-wheel-drive beast, the Ranger Dual Sport Edition, might not produce crazy power figures, but it can tow 2,000 lb, climb a 60% grade, and carry heaps of luggage – all while being street legal.
The magnificently overpowered Stark Varg has been remixed and released as a street-legal electric enduro bike – and due to weird laws in certain areas, you may not even need a motorcycle license to ride this 80-horsepower, 120-kg (265-lb) monster.
June 07, 2025 | Utkarsh SoodTriumph achieved record sales in 2024, surpassing 100,000 bikes sold with the entry-level Speed and Scrambler 400. Now, the British bikemaker has just launched a new trim that offers a more off-road-ready substitute for the conventional Scrambler 400 X.
May 23, 2025 | Utkarsh Sood"Successful EV manufacturer" ... now that’s not something you’d expect to hear all that often. A company that’s into cars might still have a chance, but you’d rarely hear about a two-wheel EV-maker producing numbers in the green. Enter Stark Future.
April 30, 2025 | Utkarsh SoodAustralia is home to many cool things, among which is a bright new start-up called On Powersports – a bikemaker that specializes in e-motocrossers, e-enduros, and e-supermotos, and if value is what you’re after, the OZY 30x fits the bill perfectly.
April 13, 2025 | Utkarsh SoodDucati hasn't produced an off-road motorcycle since 1974, which was the R/T. Now, 52 years later, the Bologna-based bikemaker has introduced the 2026 Desmo450 MX, its very first purpose-built motocrosser. It will retail for $11,495 starting June.
April 10, 2025 | Utkarsh SoodDirt Freak… with a name like that, you ought to either produce some solid, purpose-built off-road motorcycles… or an inexpensive vacuum cleaner. Happily it’s the former, in the shape of an electric moto from Japan dubbed the GE-N3.
April 05, 2025 | Abhimanyu GhoshalAustin-based Bonnell is a new-ish electric two-wheeler brand with a foundation in all-terrain racing. It's been making electric mountain bikes for a bit, and now wants to muscle in on dirt bike territory with two models slated for later this year.
April 04, 2025 | Utkarsh SoodForty-four years after BMW's R 80 G/S triumphed in the Paris-Dakar rally in 1981, the company has unveiled its new dirt-focused boxer. It embraces the very spirit of the OG bike and expands BMW’s roadster platform with electronic and structural upgrades.
March 28, 2025 | Utkarsh SoodWhen you’re named like a bear, you better swing like one too. This German electric motocrosser certainly looks to take on its gas-powered foes – torque, lightweight, nimble – all attributes that might make it the perfect MX bike to swing a leg over.
March 27, 2025 | Utkarsh SoodTrevor Motorcycles’ DTRe Vince is an all-out street-legal scrambler that comes straight from Belgium. From the looks of things, it's the ideal bike for city commuting and occasional trail riding – all under $10,000!
March 18, 2025 | Utkarsh SoodIt's official: a supermoto version of the world's fastest electric, the Stark Varg is coming Stateside! A street-legal hooligan version of the motocrosser would be pretty wild. Just imagine the power you’d have at the twist of the throttle.
March 05, 2025 | Abhimanyu GhoshalUltraviolette, the marque behind the fastest Indian motorcycle of all time, has a fun new ride on the way for trail junkies. The Shockwave enduro packs a ton of torque into a featherweight feature-filled electric package, for just over $2,000.
March 01, 2025 | Utkarsh SoodTerra Bikes’ audacious e-scrambler sports a big battery, purpose-built frame, light body, and long travel suspension. Terra claims it to be the world’s first true dual-terrain electric scrambler, but best of all it looks the part.
January 27, 2025 | Utkarsh SoodUsually, whenever you spot a custom build with a sidecar, you’d expect it to be based around a Honda, BMW, Harley, or maybe even a Triumph. Revival Cycles definitely had a different plan with this crazy, neon-laden sidecarcross!
January 26, 2025 | Utkarsh SoodAvvenire is accepting pre-orders for its versatile 3-in-1 Combat e-bike that blends three different functions into one stylish design: an ebike, an off-road dirt bike, and a winter-ready snow bike.
January 16, 2025 | Utkarsh SoodDakar is unlike any other race on the face of the Earth. Segway is one of the last bike makers you’d expect to find in the rally - mainly because the Chinese maker doesn’t produce a single bike that is capable of serious off-road riding. Until now.
The Dust Moto Hightail is a 220-pound all-electric dual sport that punches above its weight. It offers a simplified ride experience in a compact size with a swappable 4.4-kWh battery pack. And it could be yours for just $100 up front!
Long before adventure motorcycles became cool, Honda was producing a “heavy duty” minibike that was designed to be loaded up with gear and ridden almost anywhere you could imagine. A 1982 Motra is now heading to auction in Las Vegas.
The all-new DR-Z4S comes with a host of upgrades that fans have been calling out for years. Re-tuned 398cc engine, electronic fuel injection, lighter frame, all-LED lighting, and four ride modes are all there. But there's one thing that is still missing.
