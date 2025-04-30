Torquey electric enduro offers fantastic value for off-road insanity

Australia is home to many cool things, among which is a bright new start-up called On Powersports. It’s a bikemaker that specializes in e-motocrossers, e-enduros, and e-supermotos and has been active since 2023.

It’s an exciting space, with a plethora of electric motorcycles flooding the market in recent times. We covered the Trevor Motorcycles DTRe Vince scrambler and the German Grizzlar EMX30 motocrosser – both off-road electrics, and both more expensive than what we have here today.

So, if value is what you’re after, at US$8,399, the OZY 30x fits the bill perfectly. Yup, that’s what it’s called. It may sound like a mathematical equation, but it’s well worth a shout if you’re looking for an electric enduro for no-noise trails and off-road parks.

ON Powersports OZY 30x | Electric Off Road - Western Australia 2025

The OZY 30x's centrally positioned electric drivetrain has a 42.9-HP (32-kW) that instantly delivers a massive 521.4 lb.ft (707 Nm) of torque to the rear wheel. While it lacks a gearshift and individual gears, the sprocket itself determines the overall gear ratio. As for the top speed, it's rated for around 68 mph (110 km/h).

With a claimed runtime of up to three hours on enduro tracks and roughly an hour on motocross trails, the 4.4-kWh battery offers a variable range that differs based on your skill and intensity. So it’s not the biggest pack out there – the more costly Stark Varg has a 6.5-kWh battery for comparison. The DTRe Vince boasts a slightly bigger 5-kWh battery, while the German EMX30 motocrosser, its most direct competitor, comes with a battery pack that’s just over 6 kWh. As for charging up, the OZY 30x takes 1.5 to 2 hours to go from empty to full.

Now I don’t know about you, but that’s plenty of juice for a quick jaunt on the trails. That charge time, although not the quickest by any means, is still fit for relatively quick pit stops on a long ride.

There’s a total of six riding modes, selectable according to terrain, riding ability, and riding style. Additionally, you also get a digital touchscreen for controlling and monitoring the several onboard systems. Total weight is stated at 265 lb (120 kg) – that puts it on par with other enduro bikes.

The frame is composed of chrome-molybdenum steel tubing, upside-down telescopic forks, and a two-sided aluminum swingarm with a central shock absorber and progressive linkage. There’s a sports enduro suspension setup that offers extensive travel.

Wheels are 80/100-21 up front and 110/100-18 down back (or 120/90-18) with just the one disc brake per wheel, which should be more than enough. Seat height stands at 37 in (940 mm).

There are two versions of the OZY 30x: the Standard Edition, which comes with G-ForceX suspension (details of which are unknown at this point), designed for recreational riders. Then, there is the fancier Factory Edition, which comes with Pirelli tires, Renthal bars, Excel rims, D.I.D. chain, Nissin brakes, and KYB suspension.

Both models come with a two-year warranty and are priced at US$8,399 for the Standard model and US$10,399 for the Factory Edition. They are available in the single dominant grey colorway, but the On Powersports website teases motocross, rally, and supermoto variants as future models.

If you’re in Western Australia, you can spot one in the flesh at Moto Dynamics. For the rest of the folks, you’ll just have to wait until it lands in your country.

Source: On Powersports