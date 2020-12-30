Utkarsh Sood

Utkarsh lives and breathes all things automotive, specializing in motorcycle content. A travel enthusiast, he has over 15 years of experience traveling and documenting his adventures through his content, photographs, and films. Having spent years traveling and riding motorcycles, Utkarsh has worked with some of the world's leading motorcycle magazines.

An MBA originally, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background. That's where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. But his quest to travel, write, and create films pushed him to quit his fancy desk job to live life on his own terms. Or so he thinks.

When he is not occupied writing about automotive, he's busy riding motorcycles and creating content for his project 'Silence & Stories'. His work on YouTube showcases his motorcycle adventures, tips, gear reviews, and general know-how about motorcycle travel.