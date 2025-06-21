Sub-$2,000 adventure e-moto lets you carry spare batteries on the go

Tesla is not usually a company that's associated with two wheels. But here’s a one-off where it is, kind of – with ex-Tesla engineers behind a new motorcycle called the Emara ADV. The electric moto comes from a relatively new company called Zeno from Bangalore, India.

India’s already a country that seems to be taking the electric revolution pretty seriously, with much of the country’s next-gen automotive innovation focused on going electric. So, the Emara ADV does fit rather well within the broader industry narrative.

Zeno is headed by Michael Spencer, who contributed to the success of the Model 3 and Model Y and even played a role in Tesla's famed Supercharger network. Therefore, it's safe to assume that the accumulated knowledge of electric vehicle production and its scalability will be put to good use for Zeno.

It’s based on the brand’s earlier commuter model, the Emara, swapping a few components to give more rugged, off-road-ready chops for some light exploration.

I say light for two reasons. One: Range. You get barely 62 miles (around 100 km) on a single charge. And second, the 19-inch front wheels aren’t bad, but in my opinion, 21 inchers would have really given it the credentials to go places.

But the company does at least counter that range anxiety by offering extendible battery storage on board. This lets you carry two spares on either side, where a traditional saddlebag would go.

But I have my reservations. Not only does that eat up your luggage storage space, but carrying the additional weight of two whole batteries seems overkill, especially for a bike equivalent to the 125cc class.

Speaking of which, let’s talk specs: 10 kW (13.4 horsepower) peak power, a 62 mph (100 km/h) top speed, and upside-down front forks. That’s all we know so far. Oh, and there’s also LED lighting, Bluetooth with onboard navigation, and multiple USB ports for charging your devices. There are three decals you can get the ADV in – green, blue and yellow.

Not much to go on, I admit. But the Emara e-commuter on which the ADV spec is based on has much more info available. It boasts a slightly lower peak output of 8 kW (10.7 horsepower) compared to the ADV spec. It also comes with a 4-kWh battery, a stated 37 miles (60 km) of range, and tops out at 55 mph (88.5 km/h). A home charger powers it up in six hours, whereas a public station with a Type 6 plug gets that down to one and a half hours.

It has a small flyscreen, a high-mounted fender, and 7.5 inches (190.5 mm) of ground clearance. You can also transport up to 550 lb (250 kg) thanks to the bike's robust chassis and lengthy single-piece seat, and it can even handle 30-degree slopes.

The commuter costs ₹119,000 in India if you purchase it with the battery, which converts to slightly more than US$1,300. But wait, it gets even better – without the battery, you can get the bike for just ₹79,000 (about $909), and you may choose to sign up for a prepaid battery plan that shapes up with 48 km of range, 120 km, or pay-as-you-go, depending on your daily mileage.

Pretty darn nifty, ain’t it? While the cost for the ADV trim isn’t specified yet, it will likely be parked under the US$2,000 price point. And if that’s the case, it might just make a worthy option for a lot of people.

Considering it has plenty of room for hauling a good amount of cargo, it’s likely to make sense as a workhorse, as opposed to an out-and-out adventure motorcycle. Plus, Zeno has no plans to limit itself to India.

Africa, where two-wheelers are crucial for transportation and business, is already on the company's radar. Something like the Emara ADV may be transformative in areas where motorcycles are essential for delivery riders and taxi drivers.

Source: Zeno