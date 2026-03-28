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Motorcycles

80cc, 4-hp off-road mini bike costs just $550, and I want one

By Utkarsh Sood
March 27, 2026
80cc, 4-hp off-road mini bike costs just $550, and I want one
The Pit Bull 1.0 is priced at roughly US$550 (INR 50,000)
The Pit Bull 1.0 is priced at roughly US$550 (INR 50,000)
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The Pit Bull 1.0 is priced at roughly US$550 (INR 50,000)
1/5
The Pit Bull 1.0 is priced at roughly US$550 (INR 50,000)
The Pit Bull 1.0 is powered by an 80cc engine like what you’d typically find in rental go-karts
2/5
The Pit Bull 1.0 is powered by an 80cc engine like what you’d typically find in rental go-karts
It gets a single-sided tubular fork with trailing-link suspension at the front and a monoshock in the rear
3/5
It gets a single-sided tubular fork with trailing-link suspension at the front and a monoshock in the rear
The Pit Bull 1.0 sports a centrifugal clutch
4/5
The Pit Bull 1.0 sports a centrifugal clutch
This off-road minimoto comes from KNK Karts, a seasoned Indian go-kart manufacturer
5/5
This off-road minimoto comes from KNK Karts, a seasoned Indian go-kart manufacturer
View gallery - 5 images

No kidding – this is a real thing, from a real manufacturer, meant for real-world use. The Pit Bull 1.0 comes from KNK Karts, a seasoned Indian go-kart maker. And boy does it look like fun.

For the better part of the last 25 years, KNK Karts has been building recreational vehicles and exporting them globally, from Australia to the US. Despite that, it remains relatively under the radar, even in its home country.

This mini bike might change that. Powered by an 80cc gasoline engine similar to those found in rental go-karts, the Pit Bull produces around 4 horsepower. That might not sound like much, but with a weight of just 88 lb (40 kg), it offers a surprisingly strong power-to-weight ratio – better than some retro motorcycles, such as this one from Kawasaki.

The Pit Bull 1.0 sports a centrifugal clutch
The Pit Bull 1.0 sports a centrifugal clutch

And horsepower isn’t everything, especially off-road. On dirt, torque matters more than peak power. KNK says the final drive ratio can be customized, allowing riders to prioritize either acceleration or top speed.

Power is sent to the rear wheel via a chain drive and centrifugal clutch, meaning there’s no need for a clutch lever or gear shifting. It’s a simple twist-and-go setup.

The bike itself is equally straightforward. A bespoke chassis is paired with a single-sided tubular fork featuring a trailing-link suspension up front, and a monoshock at the rear. Braking is handled by mechanical, cable-actuated disc brakes at both ends – similar to what you’d find on a bicycle.

It gets a single-sided tubular fork with trailing-link suspension at the front and a monoshock in the rear
It gets a single-sided tubular fork with trailing-link suspension at the front and a monoshock in the rear

Of course, a machine like this comes with limitations. First off, it’s not road legal and is intended for off-road use on private trails or tracks. And then there’s the size – it’s a minimoto. Expecting it to comfortably carry a full-sized adult like a standard motorcycle would be unrealistic.

Still, it’s hard to argue with the value. At around US$550 (INR50,000), it costs less than many individual parts for premium motorcycles. Even budget mini motos and Chinese pit bikes struggle to match that price point.

The Pit Bull 1.0 is powered by an 80cc engine like what you’d typically find in rental go-karts
The Pit Bull 1.0 is powered by an 80cc engine like what you’d typically find in rental go-karts

For now, the Pit Bull 1.0 is limited to India, where KNK Karts has opened bookings and begun production. First deliveries are expected from June 2026.

There’s likely a market among private track owners, resorts, and motorsport businesses for such a bike. Throw it in the back of a pickup, head to a trail, and let loose.

Source: KNK Karts

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

MotorcyclesMINIOff-roadGo-kartIndia
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Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

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