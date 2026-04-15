Royal Enfield's first electric motorcycle lands at $3,000 in its home country

It’s been a while since Royal Enfield revealed its all-electric offshoot called the Flying Flea. It’s been a long way since then, with regular updates, spy shots, and launch details dropping from time to time.

One thing that Royal Enfield has stuck to ever since its 2024 reveal is the launch timeline. It said the first of its all-electric motorcycles would land in Spring 2026. And lo and behold, here it is!

The C6 has recently been launched in India. And it’s not the numbers about the battery or the motor that’s been the star of the reveal, it’s the cost. The C6 has been priced at ₹279,000 in India. That’s approximately US$3,000 by direct conversion. That price drops down to ₹199,000 if you opt for battery-as-a-service (BaaS) – around US$2,100!

The Flying Flea C6 is powered by a 15.4-kW permanent magnet synchronous motor that produces up to 44.2 lb-ft (60 Nm) of torque Royal Enfield

Now I know converting launch prices from another country isn’t exactly how pricing works for global markets. There are additional costs of homologation, import duties, tariffs, etc, that get added onto the final price in such situations.

Take Royal Enfield’s other offerings, for instance. The Super Meteor 650 is priced at ₹436,685 in India (US$4,685 in direct conversion). When the bike finally made its way to the USA, it was priced at $7,899. That’s a difference of more than $3,000.

So, yes, in hindsight, the FFC6 will likely be priced at a premium in the West. But even then, you can’t argue that Royal Enfield hasn't done a tremendous job with how it’s gone about pricing the motorcycle. Especially considering it’s the first electric in its stable, and it’s not a random white-labeled Chinese product.

A 15.4-kW permanent magnet synchronous motor powers the Flying Flea C6. It produces up to 44.2 lb-ft (60 Nm) of torque, enables a top speed of 71 mph (115 km/h), and 0 to 37 mph (60 km/h) in 3.7 seconds.

You get the WWII-era girder-style front forks in there Royal Enfield

As for the battery, the bike comes equipped with a 3.91-kWh battery pack. Now, when you consider other electric motorcycles, you’d realize the C6 doesn’t sport the biggest battery out there. But that hasn’t limited its range, with Royal Enfield claiming an IDC-rated range of 96 miles (154 km).

That is a big claim, in my eyes. Globally, that kind of range typically demands nearly double the battery capacity. Either Flying Flea has cracked a level of efficiency the rest of the industry hasn’t – or, more likely, it’s playing the same range-claim game we’ve seen before.

In real-world terms, the number likely shrinks closer to 62 miles (100 km). But the good thing is there’s also regenerative braking, which means you can preserve some of that range in city runs. As for charging, 20% to 80% takes around 65 minutes, with a full charge taking just over two hours.

The C6 also becomes Royal Enfield’s lightest motorcycle ever – weighing 273 lb (124 kg). That’s closer to Zero’s 223-lb (101.1-kg) XB enduro. For a street bike, that’s mighty impressive.

That Google Maps-powered 3.5-inch circular TFT display is a touchscreen Royal Enfield

Until now, Royal Enfield’s lightest existing bike was the 399-lb (181-kg) Hunter 350. Most of that is thanks to the forged aluminum frame and the magnesium casing for the battery pack, which also helps keep things cool inside.

In an age where most electrics are looking towards the future with unheard-of modern tech on board, the C6 sports a WWII-era girder-style front fork and a monoshock with an internal floating piston at the rear. That setup offers 3.9 inches (99 mm) and 4.3 inches (109 mm) of travel at the front and rear, respectively.

The C6 rolls on 19-inch wheels, with a 260-mm front brake disc and a 220-mm rear brake disc bringing the bike to a halt. It boasts a ground clearance of around 8.14 inches (207 mm) and a seat height of around 32 inches (823 mm) – a tad too tall for some, but that low weight should help balance things nicely.

Royal Enfield didn't hold back when it comes to features, too. The bike comes with Google-powered navigation, a 3.5-inch circular TFT touchscreen with smartphone connectivity, traction control, cornering ABS, various ride modes (including a customized "Individual" mode), and even wireless phone charging. You even get hill-hold assist and bidirectional crawl mode, which should help with parking.

The Flying Flea C6 is apparently Royal Enfield’s lightest motorcycle ever Royal Enfield

But coming to the main point, this launch is Royal Enfield’s most important launch we’ve seen in recent years. Yes, more important than the new Himalayan adventure bike and maybe even the parallel-twin motos. Why?

With the C6, Royal Enfield is bringing to market a brand-new alternative to entry-level commuter motorcycles – especially in its home country of India, which, by the way, is the world’s largest motorcycle market. That market is cluttered, filled right to the brim with affordable everyday options for the common man.

Sure, it’s priced at a premium when you consider the Indian ecosystem, but it’s not too far away from how much most sub-350cc motorcycles cost in India. For the rest of the world, that pricing will most definitely change. But if there’s any way Royal Enfield can bring the Flying Flea C6 to the West for around $6,000, I see a lot of electric manufacturers sweating.

Source: Royal Enfield