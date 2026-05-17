Norton's 206-hp V4 superbike finally arrives ... with surprising pricing

Norton Motorcycles’ comeback has been a long-documented story. The company has spent the better part of the last decade feeling like one of motorcycling’s great cautionary tales. Once a legendary British marque synonymous with Isle of Man glory and café-racer culture, the company disappeared into administration by 2020.

All that changed when TVS Motor Company stepped in, acquiring Norton and quietly rebuilding it from the ground up. New facilities, fresh investment, and a renewed focus on engineering credibility rather than nostalgia alone.

And now, Norton’s first motorcycle since its revival is finally here, meaning Norton may finally be ready to re-enter the superbike conversation for real. The Manx R is a proper supersport, and one that doesn’t feel like a retro cash grab or a heritage exercise. Rather, it's a statement that the company wants to be taken seriously again – not just as a historic badge, but as a modern performance motorcycle brand with something left to prove.

First revealed last year in November, the Manx R comes powered by a brand-new liquid-cooled 1,200cc V4 motor that produces 206 hp at 11,500 rpm and a max torque of 95.6 lb-ft (130 Nm) at 9,000 rpm.

A brand-new liquid-cooled 1,200cc V4 motor powers the bike Norton Motorcycles

Keep in mind that even though the V4, with its 72-degree cylinder angle, carries the same bore and stroke measurements of 82 mm by 56.8 mm as the V4SV's predecessor engine, Norton stresses that the motor is entirely new, with not even a single component shared between the two.

The new motor is also considerably lighter than its predecessor, weighing 161.5 lb (73.3 kg). Power output has also been bumped up compared to the V4SV, with 77% of maximum torque available from as low as 5,000 rpm – there’s a clear focus on everyday rideability rather than outright track performance.

As for where it stands in the supersport category, it’s right on par with the BMW S 1000 RR at 206 hp, while sitting just shy of the Ducati Panigale V4’s 213-hp peak output. Both the BMW and Ducati, however, reach those numbers at 13,750 rpm and 13,500 rpm, respectively – significantly higher than the Manx R’s 11,500-rpm peak.

A balancer shaft comes standard for smoother power delivery, as do an up/down quickshifter and a six-speed constant-mesh transmission. Keep in mind that the Manx R is the first Norton ever to obtain international Euro5+ certification. Previously, the British MSVA (Motorcycle Single Vehicle Approval) process was used to approve all prior TVS-owned models, which severely restricted their ability to be sold internationally. Not this one.

The underpinnings are all reflective of a premium motorcycle. There’s a die-cast aluminum twin-spar frame designed to offer greater lateral and torsional flex to improve rider comfort, paired with a single-sided die-cast aluminum swingarm.

The Manx R is based around a diecast aluminum twin-spar frame and a single-sided die-cast aluminum swingarm Norton Motorcycles

Suspension duties are handled by a fully adjustable 45-mm Marzocchi front fork with 4.7 inches (120 mm) of travel and a single monoshock with 4.9 inches (126 mm) of travel that also offers full adjustability. But that’s just on the base trim. From the Apex trim onwards, buyers get semi-active electronic adjustment alongside touches like four-piston Brembo Hypure calipers linked to Bosch Cornering ABS EVO, keyless start, five riding modes, launch control, an 8-inch touchscreen display, and more.

The wheels also differ depending on trim level. The base model sports cast aluminum wheels, while the Apex gets forged OZ Racing aluminum wheels, with the Signature and First Edition trims receiving carbon wheels from Rotobox (Bullet Pro). Regardless of trim, all models ride on Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP-V4 tires measuring 120/70 ZR17 at the front and 200/55 ZR17 at the rear.

Norton claims the base model's wet weight, excluding its 3.8 gallons (14.5 L) of fuel, is 463 lb (210 kg). The wheelbase measures 56.5 inches (1,435 mm), the rake angle is 24.1 degrees, and seat height measures 33 inches (840 mm). Wish it were lighter? The First Edition is your best bet, with its carbon bodywork helping reduce weight to a claimed 443 lb (201 kg) without fuel.

Of course, it gets all the bells and whistles: lean-angle-sensitive traction control, wheelie control, slide control, drag torque management, launch control, vehicle hold control, and a dynamic cruise control system – which automatically maintains the chosen speed even through turns, a claimed first in the superbike class according to Norton.

The Manx R is adorned with rider aids like lean-angle-sensitive traction control, wheelie control, slide control, and drag torque management, among others Norton Motorcycles

A Bosch 10.3ME ECU and a six-axis IMU form the foundation of its electronic suite. Riders get five modes: Rain, Road, Sport, Track 1, and Track 2. Even when the motorcycle is turned off, individual settings are retained.

You also get Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, smartphone mirroring, navigation control, music playback, GoPro control, and ride telemetry, all available through the 8-inch TFT touchscreen display. That display, by the way, is touch-sensitive only when stationary. Neat.

Everything said and done, a motorcycle will always make its first impression through design. I said it before, and I’ll say it again: I really like how the Norton Manx R is styled. The absence of aerodynamic winglets – which are pretty much the norm in modern superbikes – helps the bike look cleaner and far more approachable.

And it doesn’t come at the cost of reduced stability. Norton says the absence of winglets is compensated for by the Manx R’s semi-active suspension. The design philosophy was always meant to be "reductive," according to Chief Designer Simon Skinner, who worked alongside renowned Jaguar Land Rover Creative Director Gerry McGovern. The result is a bike with smooth surfaces, concealed fasteners, and a flowing silhouette.

It will almost most definitely arrive in the USA Norton Motorcycles

But then again, looks are subjective. I can totally understand if this isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.

Coming to the most important bit now: pricing. Four trim levels differ in suspension, wheels, bodywork materials, and seating configuration. What they don’t differ in is the V4 engine, electronics package, and braking system.

The base Manx R is priced at £20,250 (approx. US$27,600), making it roughly £4,745 cheaper than the base-spec Ducati Panigale V4. Next up, the Apex trim will set you back around £24,750 (about US$33,700), while the Signature trim costs £38,750 (approx. US$52,700).

The range-topping First Edition trim is limited to just 150 units, with pricing available only on request. It’s technically based on the Signature trim, which already includes a single seat, carbon bodywork, and Rotobox Bullet Pro carbon wheels. What it adds on top is a numbered triple clamp, hand-painted Union Jack side panels, a quilted leather seat, an Akrapovič titanium exhaust system, titanium fasteners across the chassis, engine, and bodywork, billet aluminum components (including the brake and clutch levers, footpegs, heel guards, and bar-end weights), and an exclusive startup sequence.

Orders will open in late May 2026, with first shipments to UK customers scheduled for June 2026. Markets like the US are expected to follow later in the year.

Pricing starts at £20,250 and goes all the way up to £38,750 for the three trims (excluding the super exclusive First Edition trim) Norton Motorcycles

Long before superbikes became rolling computers and MotoGP-style aero wings took over the industry, the Norton Manx represented something purer – raw speed distilled into a featherweight British racing machine. I was too young to witness it in the flesh, but many enthusiasts will already know the original Manx was named after the legendary Isle of Man TT course; such was its prestige.

Throughout the 1940s and ’50s, Norton’s single-cylinder bikes dominated the Mountain Course with a mix of mechanical simplicity, razor-sharp handling, and the kind of bravery the TT demanded in abundance. Even today, the Manx name carries weight beyond nostalgia. So it’s safe to say the new Manx R has big shoes to fill.

Now, of course, the pricing isn't what you'd call affordable. But the base trim does technically undercut its most direct rival, the Panigale V4. Only time will tell whether the TVS-backed British V4 can genuinely unsettle the established German and Italian superbike elite.

Source: Norton Motorcycles