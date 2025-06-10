Gear
Everything you need to get out there in the great outdoors and make the most of it, from knives, multitools, tents and cooking gear to lighting, backpacks, watches, comms, survival gear, pumps and toilets.
Top News
-
Having a Swiss Army knife is all fun and games until you find yourself wanting to see in the dark, start a fire, drink water straight from a stream, or heck, even charge your phone. Enter the Lifesaber.
-
Inspired by the technology behind super-strong kite-surfing wings, French company Exod has developed the Air Station POD-01, a portable, inflatable housing solution. The capsule inflates in five minutes and has enough room for up to four people.
-
It was just a year ago when Leatherman launched a 20-in-1 pocket tool it literally billed as its best multitool ever. A year later, it's released a new version of the Arc that might rightfully be the most stylish Leatherman ever.
Load More
Latest News
-
June 10, 2025 | C.C. WeissSnow Peak is among the first names that come to mind when we hear "glamping." Its new Land Nest reinforces the point, debuting as an expansive multi-room tent for cushy out/indoor living. It isn't cheap but is more affordable than similar Snow Peaks.
-
June 08, 2025 | C.C. WeissNitecore's all-new flagship EDC37 launches an 8,000-lumen strategical attack on darkness from a slim, blade-like package that fits in the palm of the hand. The full power burst won't last long, but you will enjoy over 7 hours of four-figure lumens.
-
June 05, 2025 | Ben CoxworthIf you like outdoor gear, chances are you also like things that have a rustic, timeless look. Should that be the case, you'll probably take a shine to the AX03 carabiner-type multitool, which packs nine functions into a classy brass body.
-
June 02, 2025 | C.C. WeissPerhaps the best part of spending a night outdoors in a tent is enjoying a clear view of the stars. Sky View Tents looks to optimize the experience with a new style of high-visibility tent with unique interior rainfly.
-
May 30, 2025 | C.C. WeissKammok offers what might just be the quickest, most convenient vehicle-mounted awning on the market. Now, it's expanding the design with a fast-pitching no-see-um mesh bug room that installs like a bedsheet.
-
May 30, 2025 | Ben CoxworthKnives and saws are plenty useful when camping, but they're still just two separate tools. Ti-Ally offers an alternative, in the form of a system wherein six different blades can be swapped in and out of a single multi-functional steel handle.
-
May 30, 2025 | Michael FrancoIn the crowded world of multitool design, it's hard to stand out. Carve Design has managed to do just that by releasing a new version of its Geekey, this time turning the multitool into an affordable lighter case that's rich in functionality.
-
May 27, 2025 | Ben CoxworthA miniature wrench can certainly be handy, but do you really want to carry it everywhere if it only serves one purpose? That's where the Titanium Mini Portable Wrench comes in, as it packs a total of eight functions.
-
May 17, 2025 | C.C. WeissThe new Hyperlite Bug Bivy is about as light as a full-body outdoor shelter gets, packing down to water bottle size on long journeys. At camp, it provides full protection from the biting bugs that would otherwise make the entire trip miserable.
-
May 15, 2025 | C.C. WeissCompoCloset is known for portable toilets with particularly clean, white designs. Its latest promises to be the cleanest operator yet. A mashup of two toilet styles, the new S1 aims to offer the most convenient processing for both urine and feces.
-
May 09, 2025 | Abhimanyu GhoshalJapanese hardware brand Titaner's new heavy duty EDC knife features what it's calling the world's first dual-lock system to reliably prevent the blade from accidentally opening – in an ergonomic, built-to-last titanium frame.
-
May 08, 2025 | C.C. WeissWe're starting to see a new tier of rooftop tents that are more like self-contained tiny campers. The Oztent Apex RT-P-1600 tent is the latest, boasting motion-activated camp lighting, active cooling and even an RV-style electronic command center.
-
May 08, 2025 | C.C. WeissWork Sharp has long been known for its blade sharpening tools. Now it's taking that expertise to an innovative knife lineup all its own. Each RMX knife features an interchangeable pivot that transforms operation from auto to manual and back.
-
May 06, 2025 | C.C. WeissDurston Gear follows up its value-packed X-Dome 1+ ultralight backpacking tent with the new X-Dome 2, adding full two-person sizing at a minimal weight penalty. The X-Dome 2 also packs storm-shedding stability for everything up to snow squalls.
-
April 28, 2025 | C.C. WeissBilled as the world's slimmest hardshell rooftop tent, the Mars Aeroblade looks to minimize impact on fuel economy while offering robust protection at camp. It measures over 1 inch thinner than the previous thinnest hardshell RTT we covered.
Load More