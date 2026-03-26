Titanium multitool uses five stacked plates to pack in 10+ functions

EDC (everyday carry) creators continue to explore ways to combine as many tools as possible into compact formats. Joat 2.0 is the second-generation multitool from Hong Kong-based company Comandi. It combines 10+ functions within a compact, durable titanium body using a modular design.

The first-generation Joat was presented on Kickstarter two years ago and appeared to be quite successful. Since then, the creators have analyzed customer feedback, addressed all the issues, refined the design, and developed an even more versatile tool.

Joat 2.0 is made from Grade 5 titanium, a material commonly used in aerospace applications due to its strength and light weight. The device has undergone durability testing, including being run over by a vehicle, and remained intact.

The device is claimed to tip the scales at 97.3 g (3.43 oz) Comandi

The dimensions of the tool are 96.3 x 78 x 27 mm (3.79 x 3.07 x 1.06 in). It is slightly bigger than the original Joat, but still compact enough to fit comfortably in the hand or pocket. It weighs 97.3 grams (3.43 oz) – almost twice as much as the previous model. It is still lighter than your iPhone and can also be attached to a backpack or belt for easy carry.

The tool features a modular system built around five main tool plates (the original model had three). These plates integrate functions such as a screwdriver, pry tool, hex wrench, mini saw, mini blade, magnetic bit holder, bottle opener, and even a nail file. There is a nice bonus feature on top of all that: two modules can be combined to form a phone stand. With this range of functions, the tool really lives up to its name: the abbreviation stands for “Jack of All Trades.”

Whereas the original Joat had only three tool plates, the 2.0 utilizes five Comandi

Each tool locks firmly into place with a satisfying snap, and the module plates can be released with a press-and-slide motion. Built-in magnets help keep all the plates aligned and return them to position smoothly. The multitool is reportedly steady and secure to use.

It is intended for small everyday tasks and outdoor adventures, where you never know which tool might come in handy. You can also bring Joat 2.0 on a cycling trip: it includes hex wrench functionality and a spoke wrench compatible with the three most common spoke sizes, so you can fix minor issues with your bike on the go.

The Joat 2.0 can store a total of six bits Comandi

One notable feature is the hidden bit storage compartment, which includes a magnetic base that holds up to four standard S2 bits for a total of six in the entire multitool – the original Joat stored just two. A 24-bit set is sold separately.

The blade is replaceable and compatible with widely available standard blades. It can also be removed easily if needed – without the blade, the tool is fully TSA-compliant for air travel.

The Joat 2.0 can be easily hung from a belt or backpack when not in use Comandi

Optional add-ons include a ruler module, available in metric or imperial versions, measuring 11 cm (4.3 in). Another optional module is an “eternal pen” which requires no ink or sharpening, and uses a replaceable tip designed to last as long as 100 wooden pencils.

Early Kickstarter backers can get the tool with five main plates for a pledge of US$119. The planned retail price is $230. An additional set including the ruler and eternal pen will cost an extra $49 for backers and $89 at retail. If everything works out as planned, shipping is scheduled for July.

JOAT2.0 — The Ultimate Titanium EDC Tool for Everyday Fixes

Source: Kickstarter

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