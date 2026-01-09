Ti-bodied multitool packs a pry bar, screwdriver, blade and bottle opener

Everyday carry tools have evolved far beyond simple pocketknives. They are smaller and lighter than ever and come in diverse designs, turning them pretty much into practical accessories and a reflection of personal taste.

Comandi is a Hong Kong-based brand known for its cyberpunk-inspired, futuristic products. The brand's latest creation, the PryBar-PlayMaker, is currently available on Kickstarter. It's a compact, minimalist multitool that blends an industrial, vintage aesthetic with practicality and can function as both a pry bar and a cutting tool.

It's made from Grade 5 titanium – a material widely used in aircraft engines, surgical instruments, and the marine and defense industries. It's valued for its durability and low maintenance while being relatively light. It tolerates high humidity, salt spray, a wide range of temperatures, resists corrosion and acidic environments, and doesn’t rust.

The multitool combines cyberpunk and vintage vibes Comandi

While it’s very hard to damage, the tool could be quite easy to lose, given how small and lightweight it is. It weighs 62.6 grams (2.2 oz) and measures 79 x 25 x 9.6 mm (3.11 x 0.98 x 0.37 in). When deployed, the blade or pry bar adds an extra 3.1 mm (0.12 in) to the length.

The PryBar-PlayMaker is designed for wear resistance and fingerprint prevention, due to its sandblasted surface. Its core also features an anti-slip texture for extra grip in wet conditions or while wearing gloves.

The pry bar is hidden within the core of the tool. Designed for one-handed operation, it can be released with a single button-press followed by a quick-slide motion. Despite its small size, the pry bar is strong and can open lids, separate glued wood, remove staples, small nails or rivets from walls and metal, and serve as a flat-head screwdriver. This makes it quite useful in various environments, from wilderness to workshops and offices.

The PryBar-Playmaker is made of Grade 5 titanium Comandi

Bonus feature – there's a bottle opener, so it comes in handy at parties, too!

The tool also includes a detachable blade holder that can replace the pry bar. Loosening one bolt and switching between the pry bar and blade or installing a new sharp blade takes under a minute. The PryBar-PlayMaker is compatible with standard utility blades, which are inexpensive and available pretty much everywhere. Without a blade installed, the tool doesn’t fall under most knife restrictions, making it TSA-approved. So don’t worry about bringing it on flights – just remember to discard the blade before boarding.

The PryBar-Playmaker can be attached to a keychain Comandi

Additional features include a keychain hole for attaching the tool to a backpack clip, keyring, or a neck lanyard. It also has tiny slots for optional colorful tritium inserts, available at an additional cost. Alternatively, luminous vials can be installed to make it easier to find and use the tool in the dark – just make sure it absorbs enough light during the day.

The standard set includes the PryBar-PlayMaker, a small screwdriver, and a blade holder, as well as shipping. Early backers can get it for US$125, while the expected retail price is $169. Assuming the Kickstarter campaign is successful, shipment and delivery are expected to begin in April.

TI PryBar Playmake-Unlock EDC Fun, Embrace Practicality

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

