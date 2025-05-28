Eight-function titanium tool is more than just a mini wrench

A miniature wrench can certainly be handy, but do you really want to carry it everywhere if it only serves one purpose? That's where the Titanium Mini Portable Wrench comes in, as it packs a total of eight functions.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Mini Wrench (for short) is made by Hong Kong gear manufacturer Comandi. The company previously brought us the even-better-endowed Ti EDC Wrench 2.0, although that device is bigger, heavier and pricier than this latest offering.

First of all, true to its name, the titanium-bodied Mini Wrench does indeed incorporate an adjustable wrench. It opens to a maximum width of 20 mm (0.78 in), plus it doubles as a measuring caliper via CNC-engraved millimeter markings. In fact, thanks to a hooked indentation on the inside of one of its jaws, the wrench actually triples as a bottle opener.

The Mini Wrench opens (and caliper-measures) to a maximum width of 20 mm (0.78 in) Comandi

Running along one side of the tool is a magnetized storage slot for an included 4-mm (1/6th-in) screwdriver bit. That bit can be pulled out and stuck in a magnetized drive socket located in the front of the wrench's lower jaw. There's also a 6.5-mm hexagonal hole in the Mini Wrench, for tightening or loosening bolts.

At the non-wrench end of the tool is a pry bar that also serves as a nail puller and a flat head screwdriver. Other features include a tungsten-steel automotive window glass breaker, a keyring/lanyard hole, and two slots for adding optional vials of glow-in-the-dark tritium.

The Mini Wrench reportedly weighs in at 21.6 g (0.8 oz) Comandi

The whole thing measures 60 mm long by 24 mm wide by 6 mm thick (2.36 by 0.94 by 0.23 in) and is claimed to tip the scales at 21.6 g (0.8 oz).

Assuming the Titanium Mini Portable Wrench reaches production, a pledge of US$59 will get you one. The planned retail price is $85. Its functions are demonstrated in the following video.

EDC Multifunctional Tool- Titanium Mini Portable Wrench

Source: Kickstarter

