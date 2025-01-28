Multi-functional wrenching tool also sports a blade, bits, and more

If you wanna do some wrenching, cutting, measuring and screw-driving, you might want to check out the Ti EDC Wrench 2.0. It combines all of those functions and more in one CNC-machined titanium device.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the gadget is made by Hong Kong gear manufacturer Angie. The company appears to also be known as Comandi, under which name it previously brought us a folding surgical knife and a six-function ratcheting multitool.

As its own monicker implies, the Ti EDC Wrench 2.0 is itself the successor to an earlier device, the Ti EDC Wrench.

The 2.0 retains several features of the original, such as storage slots for two included screwdriver bits (a flathead and a Phillips); a tungsten steel window-glass-breaking stud (for getting out of cars in accidents); and an adjustable wrench that also serves as a bottle opener and measuring caliper.

The wrench opens – and caliper-measures – to a maximum width of 15 mm, plus it can clamp up to M6-sized nuts and M8-sized bolts.

The wrench also serves as a measuring caliper Comandi

New features introduced on the 2.0 include a fold-out replaceable #11 surgical blade, along with two magnetic hexagonal bit-driver holes. One of those holes accommodates 6-mm screwdriver bits, while the other works with 4-mm bits such as the two that are included.

Magnets in the storage slots for those bits keep them from dropping out, plus a magnetized hinged gate closes across the ends of both slots, keeping the bits from sliding out.

The 2.0 features two magnetic bit-driver holes Comandi

Rounding out the new features on the 2.0 are a belt clip and three extra slots (for a total of four) that accommodate optional vials of glow-in-the-dark tritium.

Assuming the Ti EDC Wrench 2.0 reaches production, a pledge of US$79 will get you one – the planned retail price is $129. Its functions are demonstrated in the following video.

TI EDC WRENCH 2.0 —Titanium Multifunctional Pocket Gadget

