An everyday carry tool shouldn’t just be about convenience – it should also reflect your style. The TI Knife from Comandi offers both with its titanium surgical blade, versatile toolset and stylish design.

The first thing you’ll notice is the eye-catching aesthetic. The TI Knife packs an elegant, industrial design that hints at its utility. The handle is made of GR5 titanium, etched with grooves for better grip to provide comfort and safety during use.

The hollow-carved design accentuates the superb craftsmanship, but it isn’t just for looks. It makes the tool ultra-lightweight, tipping the scales at just 27 grams (less than 1 oz).

The Comandi TI Knife has a body etched with grooves for better grip, providing safety and comfort Comandi

That small and light form factor also plays into another important consideration: portability. Not only can it be easily slipped into a pocket or bag, but it can be clipped onto clothing or gear, or attached to a keychain or lanyard. That way, it’s always within arm’s reach when you need it most.

A flipper opening gets the blade out and ready in a flash, in a motion that’s super smooth thanks to the ball bearing mechanism. While open, a robust locking system keeps the knife sturdy so it won’t accidentally close during use. Afterwards, a liner lock closing mechanism folds the blade back into the body. Both actions can be performed effortlessly with one hand.

The Comandi TI Knife is a compact and lightweight everyday carry Comandi

The Comandi TI Knife comes with three #24 surgical blades, but it’s compatible with seven different kinds. These can be swapped out quickly and easily, so you’re always prepared.

The choice of titanium for the body means the TI Knife is durable. It’s high strength, waterproof and resistant to high temperatures, corrosion and general wear and tear, meaning it’ll be your trusty adventuring companion for many years.

The Comandi TI Knife can easily cut through rope, string, paper, boxes, fruit and veggies – whatever you need Comandi

The TI Knife will earn its keep in any setting. The sharp, steady blade can cut with precision to open boxes, slice fruit and veggies, cut paper, thread and rope, and even sharpen pencils. The other end is no slacker either, featuring a pry bar that can open stubborn food tins, remove nails, and shatter glass in an emergency.

For bonus style points, a tritium pipe can be installed. When the Sun goes down, this emits an eerie and enigmatic glow, to help guide you through those deep dark nights in the wilderness. For a more cost-effective alternative, luminous vials can be added, which glow temporarily after being charged by a light source.

The Comandi TI Knife comes with three #24 surgical blades Comandi

For hassle-free travel, the TI Knife is TSA pre-approved – just remove the blade and you’ll have no trouble at airport security.

If you’re looking for a convenient and stylish everyday carry tool, the Comandi TI Knife is currently being funded on Kickstarter. Back it as a Super Early Bird for a 30% discount, and why not treat yourself to add-ons like replacement blades, luminous vials, and titanium lanyard beads and D rings. You can really make it your own with a custom engraving option too.

Tritium pipes can be inserted into the Comandi TI Knife for an eerie and beautiful glow in the night Comandi

Check it out in action in the video below.