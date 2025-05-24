Boats and Watersports
Make a splash with the latest in watersports gear, recreational boats, and consumer marine tech—from kayaks and paddleboards to cutting-edge personal watercraft and compact adventure boats.
Top News
-
Sharrow Marine has been working to disrupt the marine industry with a reimagined propeller it calls the "future of propulsion." That future should come a little faster with the launch of the new MX-A, a more affordable, small outboard-friendly prop.
-
Quite similar to the ePropulsion eLite but bigger and more powerful, the RemigoOne is a hassle-free portable electric outboard built for fast, easy transport to and from the water. The push-button e-drive recently made the trip over to the US market.
-
Honda recently expanded its outboard family around its first-ever production V8. Now, the company is sliding some of the shinier new tech down from the V8 to its V6 and L4 motors, adding handy drive-by-wire tech and boosted efficiency.
Load More
Latest News
-
May 24, 2025 | Paul RiddenIt's been a few months since Denmark's Awake Boards launched a beginner-level jetboard, so water babies could be now looking to test their e-surfing mettle. The Danish company has heard the battle cry, and unleashed the RÄVIK Ultimate.
-
May 18, 2025 | Paul RiddenElectric boat maker Arc is breaking has launched a new center console member of the family. The Arc Coast model is "purpose-built for hosting and entertaining" and comes in markedly cheaper than both the Sport and the One models before it.
-
March 26, 2025 | C.C. WeissGori folding propellers collapse to cut drag when under sail, then open up the instant the motor drive kicks on. The new tri-blade Gori Hybrid Propeller adds a third option, keeping the propeller open while sailing for energy regeneration.
-
October 25, 2024 | Paul RiddenIf you like the idea of rising above the waves on foiling e-boards but would rather be seated, Finland's Foil.One has launched the Pegasus – a sporty electric hydrofoiling boat for one that was inspired by vintage F1 racing cars.
-
October 03, 2024 | C.C. WeissThe company behind the one-time fastest electric motor tech on water, Vision Marine has no plans to slow down. It's now pushing its electric outboard technology toward the bow, with the E-Motion 180e inboard system to expand its reach.
-
July 26, 2024 | Paul RiddenA remarkable semi-submersible ecotourism concept that takes passengers above and below the water has just received a zero-emission boost thanks to a new partnership between Platypus Craft and electric outboard manufacturer Evoy.
-
May 10, 2024 | Paul RiddenPuerto Rico's Lift Foils likens its new Blowfish add-on accessory to a set of inflatable training wheels for eFoil beginners, making launches easier as well as providing a more versatile platform for seasoned flyers.
-
May 06, 2024 | C.C. WeissLast time we looked in on ABT, it was taking a break from high-speed cars to put its unique set of skills to work on a VW camper van. It's now emerged from the forest to try its hand on a 603-bhp (450-kW) pure-electric boat.
-
March 22, 2024 | C.C. WeissEnautic started life with a hydrofoil e-jet ski before turning all its attention to a foil mini-boat. It seems it never totally shelved its original PWC, though, as it now presents the WaveFlyer Rogue with intent to "redefine what a PWC should be."
-
March 21, 2024 | Paul RiddenAustralia's Flite has announced its full 2024 range of eFoil boards, which includes a slender lightweight member of the pro-focused Ultra family. The Ultra L2 sports carbon components designed by Marc Newson, and a folding prop from Mercury Marine.
-
February 23, 2024 | C.C. WeissA jet ski The Batman would ride – that's how Finnish startup Viva Electric Jets describes its debut product of the same name. The electric new PWC promises speeds close to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) backed up by one-hour rapid charging.
-
February 21, 2024 | C.C. WeissOru Kayak has long offered some of the market's most compact, conveniently portable watercraft. Now the company is expanding the appeal of its lineup by pairing its vessels with an equally compact, portable electric drive system.
-
February 21, 2024 | C.C. WeissVision Marine, the company behind the world's most powerful electric outboard, has launched the Phantom, a rotomolded plastic boat that's tough enough to last a generation and ready to be recycled at lifecycle's end.
-
February 14, 2024 | Paul RiddenTo hop on an eFoil from Australia's Fliteboard, you have to part with some serious coin. But the company is now offering a cheaper way to fly above the waves with the launch of the Flite Air electric foiling board.
-
January 23, 2024 | C.C. WeissSearider looks to combine the sharp, nimble handling of a motorbike with the instant acceleration of an all-electric jet ski. Weighing a fraction of the lightest ICE-driven PWC, its Searacer is a sleek electro-machine capable of flirting with 50 mph.
Load More